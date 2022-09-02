NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Former Cirque du Soleil star offers beginning ballet 090222

Former Cirque du Soleil star offers beginning ballet and contemporary dance classes for adults at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Apart from its sweeping landscapes and stunning coastline, one of the many advantages of living in Laguna Beach is benefiting from the creative people the town attracts. From Hollywood stars to accomplished athletes, the backstories of our neighbors are uncommonly interesting. No surprise that people who made their mark on the world would choose Laguna as the ideal place to retire and enjoy the fruits of their efforts. Sometimes, they’re willing to share their talents with the rest of us.

Laguna newcomer Sandrine Mattei is one such notable star. The French-born dancer won several European competitions and soloed in two Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas over her near two-decade career. Now she’s bringing all those years of experience, talent and passion for the artform to our town and offering classes to beginning and intermediate students who would like to learn from the best.

former cirque 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sandrine Mattei

French ballet star Sandrine Mattei is currently offering dance classes at the LBCAC

The strict structure of French ballet

Born on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, France, Mattei’s mother owned a small dance studio where she began her training in the 1980s. But by the age of 12, her mother recognized Mattei’s talent and enrolled her daughter at the National Conservatory of Music and Dance in Nice, where she started studying ballet in earnest. 

Mattei graduated at the age of 16 and began competing in ballet competitions until she landed an apprenticeship at the Corps de Ballet of The National Opera Theater of Bordeaux. She danced with the company and freelanced for several years across Europe. 

The training was as strict as it sounds. A series of intimidating instructors led Mattei to take an entirely different approach with her own students. “I grew up feeling terrorized by my teachers,” Mattei said. “I was so scared. This is something I’m completely against. My goal is to make people fall in love with the art while also giving them a nice workout.”

Mattei recognizes ballet’s reputation as an elitist discipline. “It’s not,” she said. “More and more, people across the globe are enjoying ballet classes. They’re trying it and loving it.”

Dancing with the Beatles

After moving to the United States in 2003, Mattei was soon recruited by Cirque du Soleil for a new Las Vegas show. The Beatles LOVE opened in 2006 and Mattei was cast as their principal solo dancer. “I had the opportunity to work with The Beatles – Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Sir Paul McCartney – they were very much involved in the process of the show and came quite often. I was privileged to be on stage with them doing events like MusiCares for the Grammy Awards and the 50th anniversary of the Beatles arriving in the U.S. We performed with Paul and Ringo on stage in LA for the Grammy Awards. Then we did the Academy Awards, Dancing with the Stars, America’s Got Talent and several other shows.” 

After seven years with the Beatles LOVE, Mattei was offered a role in one of Cirque du Soleil’s longest running shows, Mystere. She danced for Mystere for three years, until her retirement in 2017. 

former cirque 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sandrine Mattei

A former Cirque du Soleil soloist, Mattei performed with both the “Beatles LOVE” and “Mystere” in Las Vegas for more than 10 years 

Bringing her talent to town

Since moving to Laguna in 2020, Mattei’s hope has been to share her passion for dance. “My goal is to attract adults of all levels,” she said. “I’d like to share the art of classical ballet and contemporary dance with nonprofessional dancers. I have one class each day for all levels, beginners included.” 

Mattei’s classes are still growing, but she aims to attract enough students that she can separate them into their appropriate levels, while creating a safe space and encouraging body positivity. “My goal is to share the art with the public. I have moms that always loved ballet and did some ballet in their younger years. They want to go back to it. That’s what I want – for them to feel comfortable. That’s why I’m offering ballet classes and contemporary movement for everybody.” 

There are numerous physical and psychological benefits of both ballet and contemporary dance. “Ballet is so good for your body,” Mattei said. “It moves every part of your body. It promotes bone health and strengthens the muscles. You use the full range of every muscle. It’s also great for coordination, concentration and cognitive function. And, spiritually, it’s wonderful. You move to beautiful music and express yourself artistically. It’s a place where anyone can come, take a nice class, feel good about themselves and feel safe. It’s also a great way to connect with the community and create something together.”

former cirque 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sandrine Mattei

Having begun her formal training at the age of 12, Mattei believes in body positive, safe experiences for her students

The synergy of dance in the perfect space

In addition to its convenient location in the center of downtown Laguna Beach, the Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) offers the perfect space for dance. 

“The first time I stepped into this space, I fell in love with it,” Mattei said. “It felt like home. I felt so inspired. When Rick [Conkey] handed the space to me and said, ‘Let’s do a dance program here,’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The floors are an enormous advantage. Because the LBCAC occupies the second floor of its building, the floors are naturally spring-loaded. “The floor is perfect,” Mattei said. “It’s not harsh for the body, which is especially important for ballet and dance in general. It will absorb the shock from jumping and taking off and won’t damage the body.” 

Mattei also loves being surrounded by ever-changing art while dancing. For her purposes, the lack of mirrors is a benefit. “It takes some of the intimidation factor away,” she said. “And I love that the art changes every month or two. The place is perfect.” 

former cirque 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sandrine Mattei

Classes are offered throughout the week at the LBCAC for every dance level. For more information, contact Sandrine Mattei. 

“I love what I do,” Mattei said. “This is my life. I live and breathe dance. It’s in my head all the time and I love to share that with people – especially nonprofessionals. When someone is really enjoying themselves, or when they realize they can do something they never thought they could, I want to encourage that. Positive reinforcement works.” 

Mattei is currently offering ballet classes and one contemporary/movement class every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Classes are open to all levels (beginners welcome). Classes are limited to six spots per class. For more information, call, text or email Sandrine Mattei at 702.477.5061, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on the LBCAC and programs offered there, visit their website by clicking here.

