 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art.

“The museum has always been a gathering place for locals and the greater arts community,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of LAM. “As a community-based organization, we continue to challenge ourselves and evaluate how we can reach art lovers of all ages, which is what led us to creating a new mission and vision that will lead the museum into the future.”

The new mission statement reads: “Laguna Art Museum exists to enlighten and engage people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience.” A new vision statement reads: “To be a locally loved and nationally recognized museum of California Art.” 

Laguna Art Museum exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum, a gathering place for locals and the greater arts community

Additionally, the museum will begin operating with new hours. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the museum will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed Mondays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Labor Day.

Laguna Art Museum has established itself as a staple in the Southern California art community presenting unique exhibitions and offering a variety of opportunities for art exploration through new programming. In the past year, the museum has doubled the amount of public programs, adding diverse offerings including live music, artist workshops, kids’ learning camps and activities, plus lectures and discussions with museum curatorial fellows Jean Stern and Rochelle Steiner. The museum has also reopened its research library and is actively focusing on developing a permanent collection of art.

 “Education is an important part of the museum and we have made an effort to expand educational programming, as well as bringing art engagement opportunities to local schools,” said Perlin Lee. “The museum provides museum educator-led art instruction for more than 1,100 children each year. We’re proud to offer learners of all ages access to docent tours and our hands-on maker space, the Lab at LAM, as well as free admission for children 12 and under thanks to the Segerstrom Foundation.”

Laguna Art Museum art

Click on photo for a larger image

The museum offers a variety of opportunities for art exploration through new programming

Expanding its support efforts, the museum recently created the Director’s Circle, a new exclusive group of museum members whose philanthropic support will allow the museum’s mission to flourish. The museum also offers a variety of support groups and membership levels that help keep art access alive and thriving.

Continuing to honor individuals who have made an impact on the arts community, LAM will present the 2022 Wendt Award to California Art Historian Nancy Dustin Wall Moure for her dedication to researching, cataloging, collecting and publishing California art. The museum will present the 2022 Anna Hills Award to Ranney and Priscilla Draper for their generous support of the Laguna Art Museum and establishing a $1,000,000 museum endowment fund, as well as their dedication to supporting the arts, environmental and educational causes that strengthen the local community.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

