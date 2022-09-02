NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

No Square Theatre to hold auditions tonight FP 090222

No Square Theatre to hold auditions tonight for youth production of SEUSSICAL

No Square Theatre is looking for talented performers ages 6-18 to audition for SEUSSICAL the Musical tonight, Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 p.m., by appointment only.

Perfect for the whole family, Seussical takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo.

No Square Theatre Seussical

“Seussical the Musical” takes you into the world of Dr. Seuss and his beloved characters in this youth production

The Cat in the Hat guides us into The Jungle of Nool where we see Horton, the kind-hearted elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whoville. He meets JoJo, a Who child sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton decides he must protect the speck of dust on a nearby clover, while at the same time protecting an abandoned egg left to his care by the Lazy Mayzie la Bird. Horton tries to convince the other animals in The Jungle of the existence of the Whos, but he is ridiculed and put on trial for insanity. Only his loyal neighbor, Gertrude McFuzz, never loses faith in him. Despite all odds, Horton and Gertrude band together to save the Whos, free Horton, and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool. Seussical teaches us the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought the story to life, with a concept shared by Monty Python’s brilliant creator, Eric Idle. The show is directed by Ella Wyatt, with music direction but Susan Geiser.

All actors must provide proof of COVID vaccination before auditioning. Callbacks will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 1-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Performances are October 28, 29 and November 3, 4, 5 at 6:30 p.m. and      October 30 and November 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Two adapted presentations for special needs audiences will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. (45 min. vignette) and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. (full show). Possible added Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. on October 30 and November 6.

For detailed information, a character breakdown and all required forms, visit www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is located in the historic Legion Hall at 384 Legion St., two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School in Laguna Beach. The high school has ample free parking. It is sponsored by Lodging Establishments and the City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene & Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne & John Browning, Chris Quilter, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, FOA Foundation and Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund.

 

