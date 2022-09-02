NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

Richard resigns as executive producing director FP 090222

Richard resigns as executive producing director of the Laguna Playhouse

Ellen Richard announced her resignation on Wednesday (Aug. 31) as executive producing director of the Laguna Playhouse. 

According to comments by Laguna Playhouse board of directors, “Ellen Richard joined the Laguna Playhouse as its executive director in April 2016 and has been serving as executive producing director since February of 2020. 

“Ellen led the Playhouse through the most difficult challenge (it) has faced in its 100-year history, being closed for almost two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her time at the Playhouse, she oversaw the renovation of the historic theatre building and led the Playhouse to unprecedented financial success, including a 60% growth in theatre subscriptions pre-COVID. 

“We thank her for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.” 

A new interim artistic director will be announced shortly.

