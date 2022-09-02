NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 70  |  September 2, 2022

The Plant Man: Answering your September questions 090222

By Steve Kawaratani

“Good questions outrank easy answers.” –Paul A. Samuelson

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

The weatherperson has prognosticated really hot weather over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. From hurried sprinkler repairs to mulching and harvesting the potted vegetables, the garden requires your immediate attention.

Besides, where else can you find that peaceful, easy feeling, while practicing horticulture at summer’s end?

Here’s answers to your questions to the Plant Man for September.

Q. What is Labor Day?

A. Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement and dedicated to the achievements of American workers. It’s also a good day not to labor.

Q. My dog has been scratching constantly the past two weeks. Do you think there are fleas lurking in the lawn?

A. Fleas find the moist environment of an untended lawn an ideal place to hide and breed. Maintain your lawn at three inches high and apply a specifically formulated pesticide to kill existing fleas and repel new ones. 

Q. Mr. Plant Man, I have empty holes in my flowerbeds. What should I plant?

A. A list of hardy late-summer flowers begins with impatiens, vinca and marigold. The anticipated warmer weather should encourage you to plant zinnia, verbena and gloriosa daisy; coreopsis, ageratum, nicotiana and dahlia also deserve consideration.

Q. How can I get rid of oxalis growing in my front lawn?

A. The broad leaf herbicide, 2, 4-D, is very effective. In small areas, I recommend applying the chemical as a premixed solution.

Q. Every time I barbecue, moths start bugging me. How do I rid myself of them?

A. Burning a citronella candle will temporarily eliminate moths and other flying insects while you’re enjoying the outdoors.

To travel for Labor Day holiday destinations means enduring even hotter and humid weather and myriad travel uncertainties. No way, for me! I plan to enjoy doggy time with Loki, contemplate and practice gratitude that my family is well and, of course, garden. Be safe and stay well! See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

