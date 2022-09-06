NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 090622

“Art in Public Places” – Mosaic by Marlo Bartels at Capri Laguna

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

art in side with sign

Click on photo for a larger image

The Capri Laguna was renovated in 2013 

The Capri Laguna Boutique Hotel at 1441 S. Pacific Coast Highway boasts an unusual piece of art on its property – a beautiful mosaic planter designed by Marlo Bartels. 

Bartels has multiple public installations in Laguna – the first being Canyon Chess and Checkers at Main Beach which was installed in 1981 – and his work is easily recognizable.

For many decades, Bartels has been an integral part of Laguna’s art culture. He moved to Laguna Beach in 1971 to surf, and to make ends meet, he got a job throwing production pottery such as housewares and planters. He went to grad school at Cal State Fullerton. 

art in hotel view

Click on photo for a larger image

Closeup of vivid ceramic tile

Bartels has been producing and installing permanent ceramic and stone sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions and personal clients since 1977. He works with ceramic tile, terrazzo & stone; shaping, forming and glazing the clay elements by hand. 

art in marlo signature

Click on photo for a larger image

Marlo Bartels’ signature 

With the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in 

Washington, D.C., he has developed new techniques for fabricating furniture and sculptures, using tile facings on ferro-cement with polystyrene substrates. His work includes sculpture, indoor and outdoor walls, fountains, floors and functional art and features durability and low maintenance. His colors are myriad, non-fading and resistant to graffiti.

This is the 75th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

