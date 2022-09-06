NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

LBAA to hold candidates forum FP 090622

LBAA to hold candidates forum on September 10

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will hold a candidates forum from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. The public is cordially invited to attend the event. All seven city council candidates will participate: Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.

The discussion will be moderated by Stu News Laguna Publisher Tom Johnson and is generously hosted by the Festival of Arts. LBAA has prepared a series of questions that address the arts in Laguna Beach on topics that range from the establishment of a cultural arts center on the St. Catherine of Siena school property to the challenges of parking in the arts district. The creative community is encouraged to attend and show their support for the arts, which is responsible for generating substantial city revenue. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for a coffee reception and the forum will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

LBAA to hold forum

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBAA

The LBAA candidates forum will be held in the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 25 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach and serve as a united voice for the arts in the city. Members of the Arts Alliance include: City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, Gallery Q, KX FM Radio, Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Art Museum, LB Cultural Arts Center, Laguna Beach Craft Guild, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, Laguna College of Art + Design, Laguna Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes Community Chorus, Neighborhood Congregational Church, No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Festival, Susi Q Center, The Artists Fund FOA, Third Street Writers and Visit Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.