NewLeftHeader

few clouds

80.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 71  |  September 6, 2022

Laguna Playhouse premieres limited engagement FP 090622

Laguna Playhouse premieres limited engagement of Love Among the Ruins on October 30

Laguna Playhouse has announced that JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist, The Big Chill) and Peter Strauss (Rich Man, Poor Man, The Jericho Mile) are set to star in the upcoming world premiere production of the wonderfully romantic Love Among the Ruins. It is based on the 1975 ABC Theatre Presentation that starred Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier. It was written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian, from a film script by James Costigan, produced in association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment and directed by Michael Arabian.

Love Among The Ruins previews on Wednesday, Oct. 26; will open on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and performs through Sunday, Nov. 13.

When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. This world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic Love Among The Ruins is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys. 

Laguna Playhouse Williams

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

JoBeth Williams stars as Jessica Medlicott

JoBeth Williams (Jessica Medlicott) has starred in the films Poltergeist, The Big Chill, Blake Edward’s Switch, Fever Pitch, The Big Year opposite Steve Martin, Kramer vs Kramer, and more than 30 others. She began her career in the theater at Trinity Repertory Theater before moving to New York, where she starred in Annie Baker’s Body Awareness and Last Dance by Marsha Norman at Manhattan Theater Club and John Guare’s Gardenia. Williams has received three Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for her work in the television movies, Adam and Baby M., and the series Frasier, Private Practice, Marry Me and Hart of Dixie. She was nominated for an Oscar for directing and producing the short film On Hope.

Peter Strauss (Sir Arthur Granville-Jones) recently appeared in Operation Finale with Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac. He recently directed and appeared with Marsha Mason and Jean Smart in two staged reading productions of Bruce Graham’s play The Outgoing Tide. Born in New York City, he attended The Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY and graduated from Northwestern University. He starred on Broadway in Einstein and the Polar Bear. Off- Broadway he was seen as Ben Bradley in Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers at New York Theater Workshop, Sabina at Primary Stages, Chinese Friends at Playwrights Horizons and The Outgoing Tide at Primary Stages. Strauss won the Emmy Award as Best Actor in the film The Jericho Mile

Laguna Playhouse Strauss

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Peter Strauss stars as Sir Arthur Granville-Jones

The cast of Love Among The Ruins also features (in alphabetical order): Ava Burton as the Stenographer, CJ Blaine Eldred as Alfred Pratt, Martin Kildare as George Druise, Tom Shelton as Judge Philip Tandy, Katy Tang as Hermione Davis, Tyee Tilghman as Sir John Francis Divine, Patrick Merck Vest as Herbert/Bailiff and Wendy Worthington as Fanny Pratt. The understudy is Nick Molari.

Michael Arabian (director) is happy to be back at the Playhouse where he directed Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, starring Leslie Caron and Tesla, starring Hal Linden, Dan Lauria, Gregory Harrison, Charles Shaughnessy and French & Vanessa Stewart. He has directed numerous West Coast and world premieres in New York, Los Angeles and other cities winning more than 50 awards, one being the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for outstanding production and direction for Waiting For Godot at the Mark Taper Forum/Music Center.

Robert A. Papazian and James G. Hirsch (playwrights/co-producers) are award-winning producers of the critically acclaimed production of NBC’s Inherit the Wind, and Hirsch’s WGA-nominated script, “The Rape of Richard Beck,” which garnered Richard Crenna an Emmy for best actor. They have been recognized as two of the entertainment industry’s most successful and creative producers, writers, executives and studio operators. Their prodigious body of producing work includes more than 60 television movies, miniseries and series. 

Laguna Playhouse poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

The play runs from October 26 through November 13

James Costigan (teleplay) won three Emmy Awards for Little Moon of Alban (which appeared on the Hallmark Hall of Fame), Love Among the Ruins, a TV movie starring Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier and Eleanor and Franklin. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw. His Broadway play, the comedy Baby Want a Kiss, was a success. Costigan died of heart failure on December 19, 2007. He was 81 years old.

The Design Team for Love Among The Ruins is: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Costume Design by David Kay Mickelsen; Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg; Sound Design by Ian Scot; Projection Design by Brian Gale; Properties Design by Kevin Williams; Hair and Wig Design by Allison Lowery; Dialect Coach is Joel Goldes. The Casting Directors are Michael Donovan, CSA, Mary Jo Slater, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA. The Casting Associate is Kimberly Ehrlich, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet. The Assistant Stage Manager is Kathryn Davies.

Love Among The Ruins will preview on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 27 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. It will open on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and perform through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. 

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $50-$75 and can be purchased online by going to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.; Sundays it is open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. See the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics. Visit https://lagunaplayhouse.com/health-and-safety-policy/ for additional details. 

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.