Laguna Life and People 090622

Alex Lintner: A passion for a credit system that unlocks opportunities for all people

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Alex Lintner, Experian’s group president for Consumer Information Services in North America, has visited 78 countries and says he is certain there are very few spots in the world that can compare to Laguna Beach. That is why he has chosen to live here. Although Lintner and his wife Cassie, the City of Laguna Beach Communications Manager, also have a vacation spot in the Lake Tahoe area, their exquisite newly remodeled Laguna house is their sanctuary.

Among the many reasons Lintner loves Laguna – one that holds a special place in his heart – is that this is where he met Cassie, via an online dating site. At the time (he moved here in 2015 from Crystal Cove), he was living on Center Street, ironically just a few blocks from Cassie. But it took the internet for them to meet.

Click on photo for a larger image

Alex Lintner

Cassie is a former television news anchor and fell in love with living in Orange County – only to find few TV news stations outside of LA and San Diego. She had heard the City of Laguna Beach was a great place to work, so she set up a meeting with then City Manager John Pietig and then Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to see if the city needed a communications person – a role that didn’t previously exist.

“John agreed to ‘give the position a try’ for a while, and that has turned into 4.5 years of the best work experience of my career,” Cassie said with a smile. “I love serving the Laguna Beach residents and our visitors. We have a work environment where colleagues and management are very supportive of each other and that makes it fun coming to work. The positive energy here is contagious.”

An online connection

“I had only been online two months before I met Cassie. While Cassie is a gem and I am so grateful I met her, the overall online dating experience wasn’t always positive,” Lintner said. “And even though I tried to chat her up online with all I had, she turned me down four times before she finally agreed to meet.” As they recollect, “the date” was brunch at the Montage.

The couple bought their house in 2018, then went through the permitting and remodeling process, which took four years. They were married on October 10, 2019, and as if one wedding celebration wouldn’t suffice, they decided to have two. The first event, a more official gathering, took place at City Hall. Former City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker, performed the ceremony.

“The Fire Chief and Chief of Police were there in uniform, along with then Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, former City Manager John Pietig and other city staff. It was so kind of them to be there for Cassie, and the uniforms, their comments and the flow of the ceremony were all impressive, and totally exceeded our expectations. It showed how much heart Laguna Beach has,” Lintner said. “We rented a trolley and decorated it with flowers. Then we had the second ceremony at Crescent Bay Park, which was also decorated with flowers. Ever since the wedding, Cassie’s relatives and friends from South Dakota all want to come out and visit.”

In April 2020 during COVID, the family grew in size from two to four when Alex and Cassie acquired two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies, Atticus and Scout. Cassie’s dad was an English teacher, so it’s no surprise that their names are an homage to the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird.

Click on photo for a larger image

Alex with Cassie and their dogs Scout (on the left) and Atticus

The path to Laguna

With several geographic detours, the road that eventually led Lintner to Laguna Beach began in Munich, Germany, where he was born and raised. Growing up, he didn’t aspire to go into the business world. However, he loved the U.S. “My father, who was in the insurance business, took me on a trip to New York City when I was 10 years old. When we came out of the Holland Tunnel, I looked up at glass and steel, and thought, ‘this is the land of opportunity. I want to live here.’”

Lintner admits that as a youngster, he had no specific direction.

“As an adolescent I did okay in school – I had no trouble with academics – but I didn’t know how I wanted to apply what I had learned nor what I wanted to do to earn a living. After high school, I ran a surfing school in Lesbos, Greece. But when I found it somewhat mundane, I decided to go to university. That’s where I discovered my interest in business. From that point on, I was always lucky to have wonderful mentors along the way to learn from.”

Off to The University of Tulsa

When Lintner initially broke the news to his mother about his desire to go to a university in America, she was skeptical. “My parents weren’t well enough off to be able to afford tuition for an American university, so we worked together to find a frugal way for me to fulfill my dream,” he said. “I agreed to pay for one third myself by working at the university library and as an overnight computer clerk. In addition, I was granted one third as a scholarship, and my parents agreed to pay the final third. But there was one last obstacle. At the time, I had long hair and a couple earrings. That was a little too edgy in my mother’s eyes, so she said, ‘You still need adult supervision.’ So I went to live with a friend of hers, who had been a neighbor. That lady’s name was Wanda Peters and she lived in Tulsa, Okla. I did eventually get rid of the earrings, cut my hair and get my own place.” Lintner fulfilled the requirements for his undergraduate degree in Business Administration in two and a half years. He then went back to Germany to earn money and came back to the U.S. to go to Boston College and Harvard Business School for an MBA and an executive degree. He said, “I lived my dream three times over.”

“To this day, some of my best friends are still from my time at the University of Tulsa,” said Lintner. “They are smart, ‘salt of the earth’ people with strong values. We get together for ski weekends and some of us went on a trip to Tahiti. Two of them live here in Orange County. I loved Oklahoma and also loved Detroit where I was an exchange student when I was a senior in high school. Those places are very different from California or Boston.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The intricate surfboard artwork was created by Jess Lambert, an Australian artist based on the Gold Coast

Prior to joining Experian in 2015, Lintner was president & CEO of Vertafore, an insure-tech company owned by Private Equity giant TPG and prior to that he was an executive for nine years at Intuit up in Silicon Valley. Before that he served as vice president at The Boston Consulting Group, for whom he worked in their offices in Munich, London and then San Francisco.

“I always wanted to be in California,” Lintner said. “There’s a unique energy here where opportunities are pursued without the same degree of fear of failure that exists in other places. California exudes the benefits of true diversity of thinking and a ‘can do’ mentality that it’s possible to build a better tomorrow for all people in our communities and for society as a whole. The same is true here in Laguna, everyone is so passionate about where they live. Because of Cassie, I listen to many city council meetings and am in awe how enthusiastically people want to be heard and exude their influence, yet we can still live in a peaceful community and for that to happen, it has to be one democracy.”

No doubt most are already familiar with Experian, the largest credit bureau in the U.S. The company manages large databases that enable lenders of all types and sizes to evaluate risk before granting or marketing credit offerings and monitoring solutions to help minimize fraud risk.

Lintner explained his role at Experian, “As group president for Consumer Information Services, I am operationally responsible for the credit bureau here in the U.S. and also responsible for sharing best practices among all of our 23 credit bureaus around the world.”

What he loves about working for Experian is the opportunity to help people by providing data that has the power to transform lives.

“I have retired before,” Lintner said. “I wouldn’t want a job just to make a living. I want to work at an organization that can make a difference. At Experian, we issue 1.6 million credit reports every single day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. In other words, we touch people’s lives 1.6 million times a day in a way that can be very empowering. We are looking for opportunities to bring new people (marginalized communities) into the system to create greater financial inclusion. I love that part. It can make their lives better. I get out of bed every morning with a spring in my step, with that purpose in mind. I think if you have passion for what you do at work, that’s what give you the edge.

“I work with world-class professionals who are also outstanding human beings. First and foremost, we focus on our customers because the primary goal of every great company should be to satisfy its customers. Then if we’re able to attract, retain and motivate the best employees possible, they will do everything they can to assist customers.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Lintner enjoying his property

Lintner believes that the credit system shouldn’t be daunting, but he also acknowledges that for some people, it is just that.

The couple related a story about meeting a sheriff at a gas station in the Mojave Desert. The sheriff was pumping gas and commented on Lintner’s truck, “I’ve always wanted one of those, but I can’t get a car loan,” to which Lintner replied, “You have to know how the system works.” He gave the sheriff some advice, a business card and the sheriff got his car loan.

“I want us to help consumers unravel the mystery of how the system works,” Lintner said.

In response to the question, “What profession would you have chosen if you hadn’t pursued this career path?” he said, “There are a lot of altruistic things I enjoy doing, not everything I invest my time in is related to the work realm. For example, I sit on the board of a Mutual Water Company up in the Lake Tahoe area. Ultimately, when I retire, it’s a dream of mine to figure out how to ensure every young person has the knowledge and access to credit, so they can buy their first home around age 30. For that to happen, I think every adolescent should take a course in personal finance, whether it be in school or online. Not sure what exactly it would have to look like, but I’d love to figure that out.”

The downside

Even though speaking engagements are very much a part of Lintner’s position, readers would be surprised to learn that he suffers from slight stage fright. “I’m an introvert, I like time alone or to be with people I know well,” he said. “Every time I give a speech, right before I walk on stage, I get a little nervous. Once I’m onstage, I’m okay. I always look for someone in the audience who I know and try to relate to that person. Giving speeches is a learned behavior, it’s not natural.”

Getting off the hamster wheel

Some of Lintner’s traveling involves visiting clients who rely on Experian’s data. In the past, he traveled extensively for business, but now it’s much less of the time.

Clearly his home is his haven. “I try to work from home on Mondays and Fridays and go to my office in Costa Mesa or travel Tuesday through Thursday.”

Lintner’s interests outside of work are singular – not plural – there’s only one.

“It’s spending time with Cassie and the puppies,” he said. “Our routine in life gives me balance. During the time we’re off work, we have routines that we treasure. Those routines include family and social obligations, but also plenty of time alone to recharge.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Cassie and Alex enjoy their time at home

Their alone time is spent in various ways. “Sometimes we cook a meal or go out – we like Broadway, Oliver’s and Selanne’s here in town – we also like to take the dogs for a walk at certain times, and then we might do a movie night.”

“He’s a big movie buff,” Cassie said. “Some weeks, we watch two or three movies.”

It’s not an exaggeration that their home changes like the seasons. “We like going to our other home at Lake Tahoe. In the winter, there’s skiing, in the spring we hike, in the summer, we boat. In the fall, we travel,” Lintner said.

One of Cassie’s favorite places is Rome, with good reason. “He proposed to me in Rome,” Cassie said.

Their list of favorite destinations is long and varied.

“We go to Munich where my brother still lives,” Lintner said. “Sometimes, I miss it – family, childhood friends, the food and architecture. We also like visiting London. I go for work; Experian is listed on the London Stock Exchange. We also love the South Pacific – Tahiti and Fiji, it’s remote and a peaceful place, so we can relax. We like to go places where there is art and culture. Closer to home, we enjoy weekends in Palm Springs and West Hollywood.”

“Even though Alex has been to 78 countries, he still finds excitement in showing me places and watching me experience them,” Cassie said. “He’s always willing to go back to places he’s already been.”

Their next trip will start in Istanbul. “We’ll spend a few days there, and then go to some of the islands in Greece, up the Croatian Coast and then to Venice,” Lintner said.

A favorite role

Of all the titles he’s held throughout his career, Lintner currently holds the honored title of grandfather, “Opa” in German – a role he cherishes – it’s his proudest accomplishment, according to Cassie. His two granddaughters Nelson and Jorja, 3 and 1 1/2 years old, live in Portland.

His three grown children are scattered in two different states – his older daughter Angelika and his son Gabriel live in Denver, Colo., and his younger daughter Jacqueline, the mother of his granddaughters, lives in Portland.

“Nelson and Jorja adore Alex and he adores them,” Cassie said. “We built bunkbeds in our guest room here in Laguna for them when they come to visit.”

Comparing credit scores

Sometimes it’s difficult not to bring one’s work home, even when it’s a place of comfort and relaxation. Alex and Cassie have an ongoing credit score challenge: On any given day, if one pulls up a credit score that is higher than the other’s, the loser must make dinner or pay some other penance.

If there’s any humor in credit scores, this couple has certainly found it.