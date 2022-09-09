NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

All invited to hear Democratic candidates 090922

All invited to hear Democratic candidates’ platforms

The community is invited to hear Democratic candidates for local, state and national office discuss their platforms and answer questions on Wednesday, Sept.14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. A Zoom option is available. The forum is provided by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC). Register here.

According to LBDC President Gwen McNallan, “This is an opportunity for the entire community to hear a range of Democratic candidates give their viewpoints and answer questions. No matter one’s political persuasion, knowing how candidates stand with regards to voters’ personal interests can help them make informed election decisions.” 

Democratic candidates attending the meeting include:

–A representative for Katie Porter, incumbent, 47th Congressional District, www.KatiePorter.com

–Katrina Foley, incumbent, District 5, Orange County Board of Supervisors, www.KatrinaFoley.com

–Kim Carr, candidate, California State Senate and former mayor of Huntington Beach, www.votekimcarr.com

–Judie Mancuso, candidate, California State Assembly and founder, CEO and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, www.judiemancuso.com 

–Sue Kempf, incumbent and current Laguna Beach mayor, Laguna Beach City Council, www.SueforCouncil.com

–Alex Rounaghi, candidate, Laguna Beach City Council, www.rounaghiforcouncil.com

“We urge all interested voters to join us for this informational opportunity,’’ McNallan said.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes and values.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

 

