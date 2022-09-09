NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

88.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and CSLB 090922

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and CSLB host Senior Scam Stopper Seminar

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, representing California’s 74th District, along with the Contractors State License Board will host a Senior Scam Stopper Seminar to help seniors learn how to protect themselves from fraud on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Irvine Rancho Senior Center.

A panel of experts will discuss scams concerning home improvement, auto repair, insurance, telemarketing, real estate and more. Attendees will receive answers to their scam-related questions and obtain assistance if they have been scammed.

Assemblywoman Petrie Norris

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Americans lose $40 billion each year to fake and dishonest phone calls alone and seniors are the most targeted group of these fraudulent calls. Moreover, cybercrime cost Americans age 50 and older nearly $3 billion last year, a 62 percent increase from 2020.

California is also preparing for an aging and changing population, as the state’s over-60 population is projected to diversify and grow faster than any other age group. Last year, the state released a Master Plan on Aging – a blueprint for state government, local government, the private sector and philanthropy to prepare the state for the coming demographic changes.

To attend, RSVP here, or call 949.251.0074. Complimentary light refreshments will be available.

Irvine Rancho Senior Center is located at 3 Ethel Coplen Way, Irvine.

Petrie-Norris’ 74th District includes Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Woods and parts of Irvine and Huntington Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.