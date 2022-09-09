NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber to hold City Council Candidates 090922

Laguna Beach Chamber to hold City Council Candidates Forum

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, together with the Laguna Beach Board of REALTORS® and KX FM 104.7, are presenting the 2022 City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-9 p.m.

The seven candidates vying for the three seats on the dais will have an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and state their positions on the topics Laguna Beach voters care about most.

They’ll also have the opportunity to show Laguna Beach voters that they can think on their feet, as the forum will be professionally moderated by KX FM’s Mornings With Ed host, Ed Steinfeld, and General Manager Alyssa Hayek, lending the opportunity for follow-up questions and clarification of incomplete, or non-responsive answers.

According to Steinfeld, “It’s vital that voters get clear and complete answers to questions about the issues the community cares about most, so they can make the most informed decision when voting.”

 The forum will take place inside the Council Chambers at City Hall and space is limited. You can also catch it on COX Channel 852, as well as on Zoom, and on KX FM 104.7 FM.

 

