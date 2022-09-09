NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Marrie Stone’s uniquely informative, fun short story class at the Susi Q starts on September 21

Published short story writer, host of the popular podcast Writers on Writing and Stu News Laguna’s arts columnist Marrie Stone will be offering a not-to-be-missed series of six classes on the Art of the Short Story at the Susi Q, 380 Third St. on Wednesday afternoons from September 21 through October 26.

The fun class (Stone is known for her wit as well as her wisdom) is appropriate for all levels of writers. Its focus on fictional techniques, from crafting memorable characters to creating compelling conflicts to finding appropriate resolutions (or not), to discussions of plot and story, setting and place, and major and minor characters, suggests that novelists as well as short story writers will benefit enormously from participation.

marrie stone scarf

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Published short story writer Marrie Stone

The Susi Q had a few questions to ask this erudite and empathetic teacher of fictional finesse. Here are her answers:

SQ: The class is open to all adults, but with our focus on the 50-plus crowd, we wonder whether you think creativity wanes as we get older? 

MS: One of the many advantages of writing (over playing football or becoming a gymnast) is that age and life experience work in your favor. In addition to perspective and wisdom, many writers report that childhood memories – a big instrument in the writer’s toolkit – somehow become more accessible and vivid as we age. 

Maybe we don’t care as much about what other people think. Or maybe we understand patterns and recurrences in a deeper way. Whatever it is, I think older writers often have an advantage. They seem to have more authority. They often have something important to say and understand time isn’t a luxury offered to everyone. In my experience, for writers, age is a gift. 

SQ: What are the key differences between writing a novel and writing a short story, other than the obvious one?

MS: The goals behind short stories are very often different from novels. I’ve heard writers say a short story is an affair, a novel is a marriage. Or a short story is a photograph and a novel is a film. Those get to the idea of the form’s length and scope. 

But effective short stories also knock the reader off their guard. They rarely have neat and tidy endings. Readers are often left with more questions than answers and a lot of ambiguity. That’s frustrating to some readers and the whole delightful point for others. 

marrie stone relaxing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Marrie doesn’t only have books on her nightstand; she has them on her patio table, too

David Sedaris once said, “A good short story would take me out of myself and then stuff me back in, outsized, now, and uneasy with the fit.” He says a lot of things better than I can. 

SQ: Who is your favorite short story writer and why?

MS: This is one of those impossible questions like asking who is my favorite child. Thank goodness I only have one of those. 

My pithy answer is to suggest that folks take the class to discover my many favorites, because I’m trying to winnow it down to around 20 writers and use snippets of their work as examples for the ideas I’m trying to convey. [Spoiler alert: it’s a mixture of classic authors and some perhaps lesser-known hidden gems.] 

One of my favorites (for personal reasons) is Tim O’Brien’s The Things They Carried. My father was a Vietnam vet and, by all accounts, had a similar war experience to O’Brien. Every story in that collection punches me in the gut. The language is sparse. The descriptions are specific. He’s sniper-precise with his imagery. And he never flinches. It’s as close as I can probably come to knowing and understanding my dad. What a gift that’s been to me and a whole generation of children born out of that trauma and PTSD, as well as all the broken vets who came home confused and ashamed.

marrie stones reading

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Marrie has interviewed literally hundreds of authors on her radio show and podcast

I’ll be honest. My tastes tend toward the dark. I’m trying hard to be conscious of that in making my selections. But a lot of short stories, perhaps more than novels, seem to edge toward darkness. At least in my biased experience. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

SQ: Er, so much for fun…What should participants bring to class?

MS: (laughs): For the first class, bring nothing more than your creativity, imagination and favorite writing notebook and pen. We’ll be getting our hands dirty with plenty of in-class exercises. Down the road, I’ll invite folks to share their own work, or bring in examples of work they admire so we can learn from each other.

Mostly, I want to foster an environment of safety and creativity, so no one should feel pressured to share any work they’re not comfortable sharing. But it’s always nice when people do. 

SQ: Finally, are there any examples of writers you’ve interviewed who have been published for the first time over the age of 50? 

MS: In terms of the writers I’ve interviewed, Tessa Hadley didn’t publish until she was 46. She’s now 66 and I believe feels she’s just beginning to find her stride. I’ve interviewed 82-year-old Russell Banks, 77-year-old Richard Bausch and 77-year-old Robert Olen Butler several times. I think they all have new books coming out. Tim O’Brien, at 75, released a memoir last year. Deborah Eisenberg, now 76, had such a beautiful take on the advantages of aging that she shared during our interview. Gosh, the list is endless. 

SQ: And I expect there may be some additions to that list after your class…

MS: That’s the hope! I’ll be sharing endless places where new writers will have opportunities to get their work published. One advantage of the short story over the novel – the barrier to publication is much lower and the timeframe is easily attainable. There are countless online and print journals looking for new writers in every category, as well as writing contests and other forums. Participants will be introduced to many of these resources. 

The Art of the Short Story will be offered on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. from September 21 through October 26. The cost is $120 for the six-week series. Participation will be limited to 10. This class will be offered in-person at the Susi Q Center. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.

Register online at www.thesusiq.org. Click on the Susi Q Class Catalog. If you have questions, or to sign up by phone, call 949.715.8105.

 

