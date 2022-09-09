NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Locals flip for Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Pancake 090922

Locals flip for Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at Heisler Park

Photos by Scott Brashier

locals flip pancakes

No shortage of yummy pancakes

locals flip nicholas

Nicholas Marshall and his grandmother 

locals flip firefighters

Firefighters at the ready…to serve pancakes

locals flip helmets

Kids try on firefighters’ helmets 

locals flip Weil

(L-R) City Council Candidate Louis Weil with sons Kellan and Lochlan, Dora Orgill, City Council Candidate Mark Orgill, Mayor Sue Kempf and friends 

locals flip crowd

The breakfast drew a big crowd

locals flip boy scouts

Members of BSA Troop 35 helped serve 

For more photos by Scott Brashier, go to the slideshow below:

 

