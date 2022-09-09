NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

88.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Live! Music Matters – Laguna Beach Live! presents FP 090922

Live! Music Matters – Laguna Beach Live! presents new children’s series led by Zach Churchill, begins October 4

With thanks to the Rotary Club grant, Laguna Beach Live! has announced their new, free, children’s program “Live! Music Matters.” It is a music class for ages up to 4 years old, with caregiver involvement. Local musician Zach Churchill will lead the sessions while attendees will sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

The program will take place at Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., and will run for six consecutive weeks beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

live music Churchill

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Live! Music Matters will be led by local musician Zach Churchill

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, they present high quality live musical performances that are accessible…affordable, intimate and in our community. Education for the kids is a high priority and this new series “Live! Music Matters” is evidence of that dedication. 

live music library

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

New children’s series begins on October 4 at Laguna Beach Library

Their goal is to continually increase the quality and number of professional live performances in the city throughout the year, especially in the non-summer months, and to offer educational programs to promote the appreciation of music for the enjoyment and education of residents, especially students. They believe increased cultural activities will enrich the lives of all who attend these events and have a positive economic impact on the city.

For more information about Laguna Beach Live!, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Spaces are limited. To sign up, call the library at 949.497.1733, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.