 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Laguna Beach Assistance League Thrift Shop 090922

Laguna Beach Assistance League Thrift Shop back in business after annual hiatus

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) Thrift Shop reopened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after their annual deep cleaning and repairs. 

Laguna Beach building

Thrift Shop once again welcomes visitors

The proceeds from the thrift shop are the main source of funding for the Assistance League of Laguna Beach’s philanthropic programs. It is staffed and managed entirely by their member volunteers. 

laguna beach volunteers

Volunteers ready for the doors to open 

The shop features collectibles, men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and shoes, books for every age, baby clothes and accessories, sporting goods, toys, housewares, linens, home decor, seasonal items and jewelry, all at affordable prices. 

laguna beach ladies clothes

Great selection of women’s clothes

Loved by residents, this gem of a shop supports a variety of nonprofits including the Early Intervention Program, Homefront America, College Scholarships, Chapters for Children, Caps for a Cause, Supporting Seniors, Preschool Readiness, Hug A Bear, Shea Riding Center, Collaborative Courts, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Laguna Live, Workability Programs, Laguna Beach Playhouse and Waste Not.

laguna beach kids toys

Toy section – a kitchen and all the dishes 

While shopping, sign up to receive their weekly email with news about the latest sales. Watch for their seasonal and holiday decorations when they decorate and display great items. 

laguna beach furniture

They carry a wide variety of household items and decorations 

In 1952, 14 women with a philanthropic vision organized the Laguna Beach chapter, initially called Las Amigas. The chapter was chartered in 1962 and was the 29th chapter of National Assistance League. There are 120 Assistance League chapters in 26 states with just under 22,000 members.

laguna beach mens clothes

Men’s section 

The vision of the ALLB is to meet the needs of challenged individuals in Laguna Beach and underserved populations in surrounding communities with particular attention focused on schoolchildren and those who are developmentally delayed.

laguna beach boutique

The Boutique department – the vest was sold within five minutes of the shop’s opening 

Their “Boutique” department contains better clothing lines, including designer lines, and high-end collectibles and home decor items.

The Assistance League Thrift Store is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

laguna beach back room

The back room where donated items are cleaned, refurbished and priced

Donations can be left in the garage under the store between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the days the shop is open. Please do not drop off mattresses, electronics, or large furniture items.

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach Thrift Store is located at 526 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. 

The Chapter House and office is located at 547 Catalina St., Laguna Beach.

For more information on ALLB, to donate or join, go to www.allagunabeach.org.

 

