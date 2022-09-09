NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Breakers football comes alive in second half to beat Northwood, 35-31

Photos by Scott Brashier

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), after trailing at the half, 17-7, scored 15 unanswered 4th quarter points to beat Northwood last week, 35-31. The win was the first in three games for the Breakers.

Junior quarterback Ethan Das (18) fires deep looking for paydirt

Junior Ryner Swanson (80) looks to rumble after catch, all 6’4’, 230 lbs. of him

Speedster Jackson Rodriguez (11) attempts to get outside and down field after reception

 

