 Volume 14, Issue 72  |  September 9, 2022

Police Files 090922

Police Files

Male slides down cliff into water, appears okay but refuses to follow police orders and is arrested for drunk in public

Yesterday (Sept. 8), at 2:06 p.m., Laguna Beach Fire, Marine Safety and Laguna Beach Police personnel responded to Whiskey Cove (below McKnight Drive) for a remote rescue. 

A man had previously slid down the cliff and was acting strangely in the water. Due to limited access to the man’s location, and fast rising tide, a drone was used to advise the male to return to the sand, but he refused to leave the location.

An Orange County Sheriff’s helicopter, along with deputies and Laguna Beach PD officers, assisted to bring the man to safety. 

The male subject was unharmed and was arrested for being drunk in public.

 

