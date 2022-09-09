City moves toward acquiring another potential fire station site in South Laguna through the pressure of eminent domain
By SARA HALL
In the ongoing search for a location in South Laguna to build a replacement fire station, the city is now working on acquiring another potential site after applying the potential pressure of eminent domain.
The Planning Commission voted 4-0 (Chair Steve Goldman was absent) on Wednesday determining that the proposed acquisition of the property at 31796 Coast Highway is consistent with the general plan.
“This falls under the banner of public safety and whenever we get into that space, special consideration needs to be made,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.
Initially he had a few concerns regarding the adjacent residences, Kellenberg said, although the actual distances are slightly improved compared to the current station location.
“We shouldn’t be looking at this as kicking the can down the road to the City Council on land use compatibility issues,” he said.
So he evaluated other properties along Coast Highway in South Laguna and found there aren’t any other viable sites with reasonable access, he noted.
“I concluded that even though there might be some local neighborhood impacts, it’s really difficult to mitigate or to avoid that given this particular use in this type of zone,” Kellenberg said. So, he added, they should still support it, despite that particular issue.
Considering the other options, this is the best site, agreed Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. It’s flat, larger than other potential sites, less impactful on local residents, and a good location with better ingress and egress.
Following City Council direction, staff has been working with the property owner, John Mazza, to acquire the site. While direction has primarily been given during closed session meetings over a year of negotiations, the city attorney reported on July 12 that council directed staff to bring back a purchase agreement in an open session and to begin due diligence related to the property.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
The existing property at 31796 Coast Highway
The property was first listed as an option last year. During the June 29, 2021 council meeting, staff presented a South Laguna property analysis to replace fire station #4. Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond said the site was recommended by staff.
City staff had multiple discussions with the property owner who “steadfastly” indicated that he is not interested in selling the property to the city, Frimond noted at the time.
Since that time, the city purchased the property at 31727 Coast Highway (formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone). At the June 29 meeting, Frimond said the Ti Amo property was the most suitable location and had the most potential.
Last year, during several contentious discussions and split council votes about the Ti Amo property, the city authorized an agreement to prepare an initial study for the site, found it consistent with the general plan, offered $2.7 million and completed the steps to close escrow.
At the same time, staff continued reaching out to the property owner of 31796 Coast Highway.
“31796, at the time, was identified as the preferred property, but the owner was just not interested in selling,” Assistant City Manager Ken Domer said during this week’s Planning Commission meeting.
Now, based on conversations about potential benefits of friendly condemnation and eminent domain, the owner is in agreement to sell, he reported.
Eminent domain is the ability of a local government to acquire a property through the courts, while “friendly condemnation” is the act of an agency taking property for public use with an agreement by the owner to move forward.
“There’s still that threat and there’s still the ability to get the positive tax exchange,” Domer said.
Domer referred to IRS code 1033 exchange, which covers “involuntary conversion,” and allows property owners to avoid the tax liability on the property they were forced to sell due to eminent domain or condemnation (or other specific reasons).
It’s a noteworthy tax advantage to the property owner, Domer explained.
“It really, truly was that reason that the property owner said ‘Ok, I can do this,’” Domer said. “But also because of the fact that we are purchasing it for a much-needed fire station.”
The property is well-suited for public use, including a fire station and space for public restrooms, Domer noted. It has level terrain, ingress from Coast Highway and side-street egress, he said. The trucks can enter the apparatus bay and then exit onto 5th Avenue for the next call. There is no need to back-in like other stations, he added.
“The Ti Amo building – even though it’s what we called a bird in hand, it’s property we have and we can build a fire station there, if needed – you have to back in from Coast Highway,” Domer said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
A screenshot of the staff presentation for 31796 Coast Highway, which shows preliminary concept plans for a fire station
This site is sized for modern firefighting amenities, Domer said, sharing some preliminary concept plans for the site.
The project site encompasses three parcels totaling approximately 0.4 acres (17,447 square feet).
It’s located at the intersection of Coast Highway and 5th Avenue. The southern side of the properties abuts Coast Highway, the western side is adjacent to a single-family residence leased by the South Coast Water District since 2017, the northern side abuts Virginia Way and the eastern side abuts 5th Avenue.
There’s also a vacant lot across 5th Avenue which was previously suggested as a possible location for the fire station, but the property owner was unwilling to sell or unresponsive. A few residents previously suggested eminent domain for that location.
The 31796 Coast Highway location adjacent to Coast Highway with emergency vehicle access to 5th Avenue, combined with a relatively level-graded property zoned SLV, makes acquisition of the property well suited for a relocated fire station and public-serving purposes, Domer said.
The city entered into an agreement with Rincon Environmental to conduct the initial study to determine the proper CEQA determination. This process is currently in progress and the public review period is expected to start on or about September 21, with potential City Council consideration of the determination on November 15.
Council will consider a purchase agreement for the property on September 20. If acquired, the city will begin working with the current lessee (which it will assume all lease obligations) and said lease has an initial term expiration of Nov. 30, 2024, with a single five-year extension at the option of the lessee.
While the city would begin a future design process for a fire station, no development activity is expected until after 2025, if not later. Any future proposed use and development of these lots will be reviewed for consistency with city code and will be subject to public hearings before the Planning Commission and the City Council.
Actual development of the property likely wouldn’t happen for several years.
“Just about any development takes time,” Domer said.
As far as the former Ti Amo site that the city now owns, Domer noted that they’ll hold onto it for the time being.
“Once we have this property in our possession, then we’ll let the City Council give us direction as to the Ti Amo property,” he said. “We do not want to get rid of the Ti Amo property until we have that.”
It could be declared as “surplus” and follow that process, which includes making it available for affordable housing development opportunities before placing it for sale on the market.
The city has bought quite a bit of property recently, Domer noted, answering a commissioner question about the fate of the current fire station. In addition to the Ti Amo site, the city has purchased the library land, and is working on a deal to buy St. Catherine of Siena Parish School.
“With these properties and with the potential moving things around, one of the things we’re going to do is…start a property master plan, look at the utilization of property,” Domer said.
The current fire station property will be included in that plan, he noted.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city recently purchased the former Ti Amo property, which was considered a possible site for a fire station
The two lots at the Ti Amo property are not the preferred site due to multiple reasons, Domer said, including lesser size (.23 acres), the need to build a multi-level fire station and emergency vehicles would be required to back into the station from Coast Highway.
Many of these reasons were raised during the process by concerned residents who objected to the acquisition of the property for use as a fire station.
On June 7 earlier this year, Iseman requested that the council agendize a future item to consider selling the property at 31727 Coast Highway.
This week, Commissioner Ken Sadler noted that when the Ti Amo property went through the same process of determining the general plan consistency, planning commissioners were frustrated about the vague description of generic public use (fire station was mentioned, but it was emphasized as only one possible option and that the site could ultimately be for a variety of public benefit uses). This property, on the other hand, was presented with a clear intended use in mind: Fire station.
“This has always been the preferred location,” Domer responded, so the presentation indicates the eventual plan for the site.
When the Ti Amo property was presented to the city as available, they realized it could be used for a number of public benefit uses, he said.
“The city jumped on the opportunity because, as you know, property here in Laguna Beach is hard to come by,” Domer said.
“But we know and we’ve talked about the need for a fire station, this is the preferred [location],…we basically said ‘Yes, this is going to be it,’” Domer said. “We don’t want anyone to think twice that it’s going to be a parking lot or whatever, this is the site we want for our station.”
Only a few residents spoke during public comment, with one neighbor raising concerns about traffic congestion.
The pull-through option (compared to backing in) should help congestion, Kellenberg noted.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The current fire station #4 in South Laguna
Other public speakers emphasized the need for an updated fire station.
They have long been concerned that the city’s decades-old fire stations wouldn’t be operational following an earthquake, noted Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee Chair Matt Lawson.
“The big one – we all know is coming someday, after which we may well not receive outside aid for many hours or even days,” Lawson said.
Public works is finishing a seismic safety evaluation of all certain city structures and provided preliminary results to EDPC in July, he noted.
“They were pretty sobering,” Lawson said. “Put simply, none of our fire stations, nor the city hall complex, currently meet American Society of Civil Engineers standard 41 requiring critical public safety facilities to remain operational following a reasonably anticipated regional seismic incident, after which more injuries and property damage will likely result from follow-on fires than the seismic shaking itself.”
Fire station #4 is in particularly bad shape, Lawson added. It would cost just as much or more to bring the 75-year-old building up to code as it would be to tear it down and replace it. And it would still be an inadequate and outdated design.
Sadler echoed Lawson’s concerns about the current station’s ability to sustain a seismic event. It meets the minimum standard of protecting “life and limb” so it won’t collapse, he noted, but it’s not even close to the higher standards of being able to operate after an earthquake.
Of all the buildings analyzed in the public works report, fire station #4 was in the worst shape, Sadler said.
~~~~~~~~
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.