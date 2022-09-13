NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

How “Smart City” technologies can boost quality of life

By Chanelle Hawken

It’s no secret that technology can make our lives easier in a variety of ways, and that rings true not only at the individual level but also on a larger scale. Cities that adopt smart technologies into their infrastructure improve some quality-of-life measures for residents by as much as 30 percent, according to a report by McKinsey Global Institute.

“Smart cities” are municipalities – of which hundreds now exist across the world – that leverage technology and data to improve quality-of-life infrastructure for citizens.

Learnings from smart cities empower us to push the boundaries of how the networks of the future can be used to scale and support solutions and services. Cox Communications offers smart solutions ecosystems that can improve several key quality-of-life indicators, including:

1. Time efficiency. Smart city technologies can shorten commutes and make parking less frustrating. Getting real-time information about delays enables drivers to adjust their routes spontaneously as needed. What’s more, integrating intelligent traffic management tools and adding sensors to existing traffic infrastructure can help fix commute-related issues before they impact traffic and cause significant delays.

2. Environment. As urbanization continues to grow, our environment takes a bigger hit. Smart cities integrate solutions to manage electricity and water usage, as well as identify causes of pollution, with safety and conservation top of mind.

3. Public safety. Deploying smart technologies for public safety purposes can have a profound impact on peace of mind for residents. With smart technology, city operators can use data to optimize emergency response times, reduce incidents of crime and better allocate public safety resources.

Additional quality-of-life indicators that can see improvement with smart city technologies are job availability, cost of living, social connectedness and even public health, according to the report. But even advanced smart cities have a long way to go to reach optimum potential.

Partnering with Cox Smart Communities provides access to our proven track record of implementing innovative technology, paired with the experience of our network experts in designing, building and maintaining smart infrastructure. Cox collaborates with local leaders and officials to drive smart community development, using real-time data from the latest technology to create smart traffic and parking management, public safety, and smart utility management that is sustainable and benefits both city operators and citizens.

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as a growing suite of business offerings such as its cloud and edge services. And in 2022, Cox has committed to a multi-billion-dollar annual investment to enable multi-gig symmetrical speeds to customers. These investments have laid the groundwork for today’s smart cities and the smart cities of the future.

Chanelle Hawken is vice president of Public and Government Affairs for Cox Communications in California.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

