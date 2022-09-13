NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Bambi 091322

Meet Pet of the Week Bambi

Bambi is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 10-month-old Dobie mix. Bambi is very active and playful throughout most of the day and does well with other dogs. She will need to live in a larger home with a fenced yard. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Bambi adopted as soon as possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

