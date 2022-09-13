NewLeftHeader

Remembering 9/11 at Monument Point 091322

Remembering 9/11 at Monument Point

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

memorial for LBFD

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFD Chief Niko King reminds attendees at Monument Point why we gather on September 11. The monument “Semper Memento” (Always Remember) was created by artist Jorg Dubin.

memorial for 903 am

Click on photo for a larger image

Solemnly remembering 9:03 a.m.

memorial for kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) City Council candidate Louis Weil with his son, Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmember Toni Iseman

memorial for bagpipe

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Captain David Lopez plays the bagpipes before 9:03 a.m. ceremony with Police Chief Jeff Calvert in attendance

memorial for baby

Click on photo for a larger image

Flags were placed around “Semper Memento” by Laguna’s American Legion

 

