 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum FP 091322

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From a hands-on character clock workshop with iconic designer Paul Frank and a papier-mâché workshop inspired by a LAM exhibition to Storytime Saturday bringing literature to life for youngsters (along with a butterfly portrait project), there are activities for all ages.

Artist Paul Frank will lead a workshop on creating a one-of-a-kind clock

–Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. – Artist Workshop: Paul Frank

Create a one-of-a-kind clock inspired by the colorful and playful world of Paul Frank. The creator of Julius the Monkey and many more whimsical characters, Frank is an iconic California designer, artist and maker. Join him as he leads the workshop and gives you the opportunity to let your own creativity shine by adding your special touches to your character clock. Cost: Museum members: $150; Non-members: $170. For tickets, go here.

Friends and family can enjoy a papier-mâché workshop inspired by the exhibition, “Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe”

–Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Artist Workshop: Papier-Mâché with Kim Baise

Spend some creative time with friends and family at this fun papier-mâché workshop inspired by the exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe. Make custom pieces to hang on backpacks, to decorate presents with, or to share as personalized gifts. Join artist Kim Baise as she walks you through her unique papier-mâché method. You’ll learn basic techniques and come away with a new appreciation for the art form. No experience is needed. Get ready to get messy and have fun! All supplies are included. Bring an apron if you’d like. Cost: Museum members: $30; Non-members: $40. Advanced tickets are recommended. Limited space is available. For tickets, go here.

Storytime Saturday brings literature to life for youth, along with a butterfly portrait project

–Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. – Storytime Saturday: The Year We Learned to Fly

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of the role of art in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. This month’s session will include The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López, with a butterfly portrait project to help participants imagine a bright future. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

