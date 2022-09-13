NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

City Council candidates forum at Forum Theater 091322

City Council candidates forum at Forum Theater well attended

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) held a candidates forum from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. Following a coffee and donuts outdoor reception, attendees filled the intimate indoor theater for the forum.

All seven city council candidates participating included Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.

City Council candidates forum dais

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council candidates on the dais with moderator Tom Johnson, publisher of “Stu News Laguna”

The discussion was moderated by Stu News Laguna Publisher Tom Johnson and was generously hosted by the Festival of Arts.

The LBAA was established in 2002 and is now comprised of 27 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach and serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.

City Council candidates forum audience

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds was filled with enthusiastic attendees

For a detailed story and slideshow on the candidates forum, check out Marrie Stone’s feature in this Friday’s (Sept. 16) Stu News.

 

