NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Fair Game 091322

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Local doctor spots young man struggling offshore, grabs a paddle board and possibly saves his life

TJ headshot AugSometimes, when a lifeguard is not around, swimmers in the ocean are lucky other people are watching.

Take Greg and Geraldine Harfst for example. They reside in Fisherman’s Cove overlooking the water and on Sunday, Sept. 11, were out back just enjoying the day.

I should break in here to introduce you more to Geraldine who is a urologist at Eisenhower Hospital and will hopefully soon be moving here permanently. 

Anyway, from their perch, Geraldine noticed a young swimmer, waving his arms and seemingly struggling in a rip current out in the water. Greg said, “She grabbed our paddle board and paddled out to him. He was completely exhausted and he pulled himself onto the board.”

She successfully brought him back to shore. 

The young man, they’re guessing around 19, rested on the beach for a while afterwards and then left with a friend, perhaps not even realizing just how lucky he had been.

It’s a good reminder to all of us, when possible, swim in the ocean where and when a lifeguard is on duty.

As for Dr. Geraldine, let us know when you finally move here full time and we’ll set up the ticker-tape parade for you.

• • •

I enjoyed moderating the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Candidates Forum Saturday morning (Sept. 10). It was fun and interesting to hear the candidates' thoughts on not only issues in town, but especially those focusing on the arts.

Mark Orgill was obviously operating in his wheelhouse leaning on his years of involvement in the local world of art. To me, no question, he shined the brightest. 

I know this draws the cards and letters, but if I’m being honest, Peter Blake was once again on point, minus one little somewhat muffled outburst. Peter also obviously knows art. And, might I say that if there’s a best dressed category, nobody can argue that Peter shouldn’t win that one hands down, too.

A comment by Ruben Flores stuck with me when he was talking about the Promenade and marketing for it, saying, ”Why is it the Promenade…why not the Forest?” 

I thought the idea was good, minus his further discussion about adding trees and truly making it a forest. I just like the simplicity of the obvious connection between the area and Forest Avenue.

• • •

Good changes afoot at the Laguna Art Museum. First up, they have a new mission statement that reads: “Laguna Art Museum exists to enlighten and engage people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience.” 

Add to that a new vision statement that reads: “To be a locally loved and nationally recognized museum of California Art.”

Additionally, the museum began operating yesterday with new hours. They’re now open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed Mondays, with the exception of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Labor Day.

Laguna Art Museum will also continue to honor individuals who have made an impact on the arts community, presenting the 2022 Wendt Award to California Art Historian Nancy Dustin Wall Moure for her dedication to researching, cataloging, collecting and publishing of California art. 

Also, the museum will present the 2022 Anna Hills Award to Ranney and Priscilla Draper for their generous support in establishing a $1,000,000 museum endowment fund, as well as their dedication to supporting the arts, environmental and educational causes that strengthen the local community.

• • •

Speaking of the museum, I’m excited for this Saturday. My granddaughter, Kate (5), and I have enrolled in the class to create a one-of-a-kind clock inspired by the colorful and playful world of Paul Frank

Frank, of course, is the creator of Julius the Monkey and many more whimsical characters. 

He leads the class, so it should be fun. 

If you want to participate, go here

• • •

This Saturday, Sept. 17, is California Coastal Cleanup Day. It’s the 38th Annual and will run from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Last year, 66,000 volunteers came together with the common goal of removing trash and beautifying our coastline.

If you’re interested, go to www.coastkeeper.org.

• • •

Joelle Pedue is the new marketing and events manager at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

She grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita, but now resides, with her husband of four years, in North Laguna. 

• • •

Finally, Yuji Hiraoka, a sushi chef of note to many of us here during his time in Laguna Beach at San Shi Go restaurant, died last week following his annual Coeur d’Alene cooking trip in an accident.

His family is bringing him home to Laguna Beach for his memorial service and celebration of life.

In the meantime, there is a GoFundMe page established in his honor. His family could use the assistance.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.