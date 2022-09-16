Laguna Beach Arts Alliance hosted City Council Candidate Forum FP 091622

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance hosted City Council Candidate Forum to discuss the arts

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This story is a part of our Arts section.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) hosted their traditional City Council Candidate Forum, giving our community the opportunity to learn each candidate’s position on a variety of topics impacting the arts and art-related issues in our town.

Stu News publisher Tom Johnson moderated the event, posing nine questions to the seven candidates, as well as allowing for opening and closing statements. Members were asked their position on a variety of topics ranging from parking to the utilization of the Festival of Arts grounds in the off-season.

Included below are several highlights from the discussion. The questions and responses have been edited for brevity and clarity and not all questions appear.



Stu News Publisher Tom Johnson moderated the event

Meet the candidates

(in alphabetical order)

Peter Blake, who has sat on the City Council since elected in 2018 and owns the Peter Blake Gallery on Ocean Avenue, said he “walks the walk” of supporting the arts every day.

“In 1993, I opened my gallery in what is now the HIP District and moved to North Laguna in 1995. I quickly brought on a bunch of galleries, helped them get situated and we put together Gallery Row and started the Art Walk. From there, I moved to Ocean Avenue and started to promote Laguna Beach all over the world.”

Blake said as soon as he was elected, he fought “the ridiculous litigation” against the artists’ live-work space. Although it may be imperfect, Blake said it’s a strong start. “It’s a way of showing artists we’ll house them and give them places to nurture their talents.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Current City Councilmember Peter Blake

Ruben Flores, owner of Laguna Nursery and an advocate for the beautification of our town through the preservation and planting of trees, has lived in Laguna for 26 years.

“When you look at the trees, the ocean and the canyon, and then you bring in the artists, people can’t help but be captivated by how beautiful Laguna is. That beauty gets transferred into paintings, etchings and sculptures,” said Flores. “I worked with Sister Cities and put a garden in Heisler Park. I worked with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and LOCA to do classes at the nursery. It’s that expression of art, when artists come together and are creative, that bonds us.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Owner of Laguna Nursery Ruben Flores

Mayor Sue Kempf was elected to the City Council in 2018 and was appointed as Mayor in December 2021. Since moving to Laguna Beach in 1999, she has been active in local affairs. Her City Council initiatives include the 2021 “Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan,” to mitigate visitor impacts to neighborhoods, enhance city services for residents and add environmental protection programs; implementation of the 2019 Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan to reduce the threat of wildfire in Laguna Beach and the creation of the Promenade on Forest, outdoor dining and economic recovery programs for local businesses.

“The arts felt pretty bleak for 18 months, but fast-forward to this year and we’re celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Festival of Arts, the 56th anniversary of the Sawdust, the centennial of the Playhouse. No Square Theatre, the Dance Festival and Laguna Beach Live! are all back.”

Kempf said in 2019, a study of art spending was conducted in the U.S. Laguna reported roughly $95 million in arts-related economic activity. “That’s a significant chunk of money,” said Kempf. “And tells you how our city runs. When we support the arts, we enhance the quality of life here.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

Mark Orgill has been a resident of Laguna Beach for 39 years. As a real estate investor, Orgill was instrumental in the founding of [seven-degrees], an LCAD residence hall and Sunset Cove Villas.

“In addition to artist housing, there’s a list of other items this city has been talking about – transparency, tourist management plan, traffic and parking, how best to support the arts, safety, fire, police, development, affordable housing, artist work-live spaces, open space preservation, environment and budget reform,” Orgill said. “I have a lot of experience in this town. I think I could bring the community together and tackle some of these things we’ve been talking about for over 20 years.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Real estate investor Mark Orgill

Jerome Pudwill works as a marketing director with a prior land development career. A world traveler and art connoisseur, Pudwill recognizes that art is woven into the fabric of our town’s identity. Having lived in Laguna Beach for 36 years, Pudwill advocates for limited development and a return to small-town charm.



“Laguna is not the village it once was. I miss that. I’m running primarily to give residents a voice in our government and preserve the beauty of this town,” Pudwill said. “Art is interwoven throughout our town. I would like to see more. There are so many opportunities we seem to be missing – things like pop-ups for artists, the windows in retail buildings could either be painted or have paintings installed from local artists. There are lots of opportunities for outdoor sculptures. I wouldn’t mind seeing a rotation of sculptures around town.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Marketing director Jerome Pudwill

Alex Rounaghi was born and raised in Laguna Beach, graduating from LBHS in 2016. He’s currently the chair of the Housing and Human Service Committee and co-vice president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club. He works full-time as a policy advisor to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

“I’m committed to being an advocate and effective partner to the arts in our community,” Rounaghi said. “In preparation for today’s debate, I spent time reading the Cultural Arts Plan from 2016, talking to artists and looking at innovative strategies that we can actually implement (instead of just talking about these ideas).” Rounaghi pointed to live-work housing for artists as one example. “I’m looking forward to finding solutions that ensure we retain our identity as an arts colony with unmatched natural beauty.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Chair of the Housing and Human Service Committee Alex Rounaghi

Louis Weil, current chair of the Design Review Board, has lived in Laguna Beach for 12 years. A REALTOR®, Weil worked for several years in the retail sector, managing budgets and staffing. Weil has also served on the Affordable Housing Task Force and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I have to admit, I’m not an artist,” said Weil, who confessed his artistic talent is restricted to carving pumpkins. Nonetheless, Weil recognizes that art is a vital part of Laguna’s identity and one that we must continually cultivate and nurture. “The arts bring both tourists and residents benefits,” he said. “They bring joy and perspective. They make us think. We need to weave those elements continually into the fabric of our community as we evolve.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Chair of the Design Review Board and REALTOR® Louis Weil

Where can additional parking be provided in the arts district?

All candidates acknowledged the parking challenges we face. Mayor Kempf noted that she and former Mayor Bob Whalen are working on a committee for a Parking Master Plan. They’re holding a Listening Session later this month at the Susi Q Center, inviting the community to attend and express their opinions. They held a similar session last March and found the feedback invaluable. “The more ideas we get, the better,” said Kempf. “I recommend you come, and we’ll work on how to best tackle this issue going forward.”

How would you balance the needs of residents with our art community’s need for tourists and what should our messaging be to attract quality tourists?

Blake: People think about places to visit based on what they offer – museums, restaurants, shops. Most of the activists in this town fight restaurants and stores. This type of policing stops us from having better retail and dining experiences. By doing so, we rule out the possibility that more cultured and sophisticated visitors will come.

Weil: Our messaging isn’t the problem. It’s how we create experiences that make people enjoy living here – and the tourists will follow. Something as simple as First Thursdays Art Walk – it’s starting to decline because our sidewalks are bad. Our infrastructure needs to improve. This will keep our brand and identity iconic.

Rounaghi: Our messaging must relate to our core values, which I see as our artist culture and the protection of our environment. Those are two things Laguna is known for and how we lead. A great example of strong messaging is the Coast Film Festival. That brings in the type of visitors we want, but also supports our values.

Pudwill: The quality of the message needs to say “quality.” The common complaint among the art community is that we’re not getting our message out well enough. We need better notification and better advertising that gives advance notice so people can plan to come.

Orgill: There are lots of voices out there. We need to bring these various groups together. I guarantee you I can find common ground. For example, most people support the Festivals, but they don’t all support parking. If you ask them how the Festivals can prosper without adequate parking, they begin to understand the issue. These issues can be managed and we can find common ground.

Kempf: We have a sophisticated resident community and cultured visitors. They parallel each other. We like the same sorts of things. Alex mentioned the Coast Film Festival, which is a great example. We need to keep the quality of our town high with good restaurants and retail. Not like Beverly Hills, but more like Carmel. We can’t have a lot of vacant storefronts. What’s interesting to cultured visitors is also interesting to residents.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mark Orgill, Sue Kempf and Ruben Flores share their views on various arts-related topics

Do you encourage the development of artist live-work housing and, if yes, where would you put it?

Rounaghi: Absolutely. It can be on city-owned land. That’s the easiest way to make it affordable. I’ve been chair of the Housing and Human Services Committee for the past year. We’ve identified different sites (the School District bus yard in the Canyon, one on Ocean Avenue and one next to Lang Park). There’s no reason why one of those couldn’t be an artist live-work site.

Pudwill: LCAD has roughly 500 students per year. Only 56 were able to find residency on the grounds. ADUs [Accessory Dwelling Units] would be helpful. I would also like to see the city be more open to unpermitted units, giving owners an incentive to offer programs without punishment or penalty.

Orgill: This is another topic that’s been stuck in committee for 25 years. Of course, I’d like to do it. I built artist housing in Laguna. I’d like to see it in and around downtown preferably, but anywhere in town would be great. The more, the better. It could be medium to low density. I have some ideas we can discuss. The state is mandating an increase in affordable housing. There’s an opportunity to designate some of that housing to be for artists.

Kempf: Housing for artists must be affordable. We all want affordable housing until it’s in our neighborhood. That’s been an ongoing problem. Giving artists a place to work [aside from the housing issue] would be one good thing we could do. Adaptive reuses of some commercial buildings in town could change into housing. The council has been trying to help by entitling spaces where we can have affordable housing, but it’s moving slowly. It’s a hard problem to tackle and we’ll be working on it for a while.

Flores: I would encourage it, but Laguna is an expensive place to live. To think we’re going to build these inexpensive places for students might not be reasonable. Maybe some building like the laundromat on Coast Highway gets redone. We could start with one project and see how it goes. Let’s look at what’s affordable, because it ends up not being affordable three years later.

Blake: By the time all the lip service stops, we’ve actually done it. We have a template for live-work space in the Canyon. I’ve heard stories about live-work spaces in this town but they’re never live-work spaces. So we now have an artist live-work space in the Canyon. There will be more in the Canyon because that’s where we’re going to put all our affordable housing.

Weil: There are two parts to this issue – where do artists live and where do they work. The two don’t have to be combined. Another challenge is Measure Q, because anything over nine units would be subject to the Measure.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Alex Rounaghi, Jerome Pudwill and Mark Orgill share their views on various arts-related topics

A recent survey indicated residents support increased use of the Festival grounds. What activities would you recommend?

Weil: Taste of Laguna is a great example. How do we find more of those events? There’s been talk of motorcycle or auto shows. We need to look for ways to create those experiences for our residents and tourists.

Rounaghi: The Coast Film Festival was a great opportunity last year. Bringing interesting speakers from around the country on different topics would be a great opportunity for Orange County.

Pudwill: I’d love to have concerts under the stars. It’s a perfect venue for dances, stage performances or movies under the stars. The grounds are open. We should be using them. I don’t understand why we aren’t.

Orgill: I don’t want to over-speculate because a conversation is required with the Festival Board to understand what’s practical. They have their hands full maintaining and operating this venue and do a great job. The events we’ve had are appropriate. Maybe we can do more, but it’s for the board to decide.

Kempf: I get this question a lot. We have some contractual obligations with the Festival, but I think early evening musical events that wouldn’t be disruptive to the community could happen more often. Our town really loves music.

Flores: When the Beach Boys came, everybody loved it. But the red tape or the cost makes it difficult. So people are looking toward St. Catherine’s School. Why can’t other venues be used? I look forward to spreading the arts out a little bit more around town all year long.

Blake: I’d like to dome the amphitheater and have concerts there. It doesn’t have to be Megadeth. It could be Tracy Chapman playing acoustic guitar. Move the tennis courts, put in a gallery – maybe a satellite of the museum. There’s an amazing restaurant that’s idle 10 months a year. We have an incredible cultural opportunity there.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mark Orgill, Sue Kempf, Ruben Flores and Peter Blake

Do you have any initiatives related to the arts you’d like to see explored?

Pudwill: I would love to see more sculpture in town. I’d love to see artists either painting the bare windows or hang their work in the windows. I’d like to see pop-ups in places like Laguna Drug. I’d like to see art rotated around town so it feels like there’s something new all the time. At Heisler Park I would love to have a music shell put up so people could have music by the sea.

Kempf: I really like our public art. I like the work CAP’s [Community Art Project] been doing. Our Arts Commission works hard at getting great public art and maintaining our public art. It gets beat up over time, and we have to fix it. But I also think the public art on the lawn at City Hall is great. Even if people find it controversial, it starts the conversation. That’s healthy for us. At least they’re talking about it.

Flores: What if we invited artists from our Sister Cities to come once a year to bring art from their town? We’d be combining the arts and tourism, and get Mexican and French art and expand the concept of Sister Cities. When was the last time we had a park festival to celebrate our arts? We aren’t doing that. Let’s live outdoors.

Blake: For the last 10 years, the Festival of Arts has exhibited its artists in Active Culture [which solved some parking issues for the store]. It’s that type of thinking that gets jobs done. A few months ago, a black woman came to me wanting to do something for African American History Month. I called Sian Poeschl, who rescheduled a show, and we had an African American artist show a sculpture in front of City Hall. Pick up the phone, get the job done and don’t just run your mouth.

Weil: Whether it’s permanent or temporary, right now developments must devote 1% of their project budget towards public art. We should probably increase that to 2%. Major hotel projects have come through recently that should have more art pieces. Like beach staircases or other highly visible projects, public art wasn’t well incorporated. That’s a miss for our community. Whether it’s architecture, design or rehabilitation, we need to be incorporating and encouraging those things from a policy standpoint.

Rounaghi: One opportunity is to create a youth arts commission. I love the idea of bringing young artists – whether they’re at the high school, LCAD or otherwise – with older generations who’ve been the leaders to generate intergenerational ideas. I also think a cultural arts facility that could house visitors for three-month periods would allow us to bring in visionary artists from around the world to do shows and exhibits. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. The 2016 Cultural Arts Plan has so many great ideas. I want to develop a plan for actually implementing them.

Orgill: I’ve created a total of 10 work-live spaces in town. Four of them were visiting artists, as well as an additional 10 spaces for students. I’d like to use this opportunity to bring the community back together. We’ve gone through this unfortunate situation with COVID. There’s been a lot of animosity in the community and I think we could brainstorm a bit to bring people back together in the community.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mark Orgill, Sue Kempf, Ruben Flores and Peter Blake

Why do you deserve the vote?

Orgill: We need consensus building. We need communication. We can’t get together without talking and developing consensus. I can take a huge leadership role. I’m a roll-up-your-sleeves kind of guy. I don’t take “no” for an answer. If I want to get something done, I’m pretty relentless.

Pudwill: I believe this election will be one of the most important in Laguna’s history. It will determine whether we preserve our charm or charge ahead with overdevelopment. Laguna isn’t the village it once was. It’s going to take a change in leadership. The greatest quote I ever heard was, “I never learned anything while talking.” We need to listen more instead of yelling at our residents or ignoring them. That’s why I’d like your vote.

Rounaghi: We all have ideas, but what matters is implementing them. That’s been a common theme over the last 18 months I’ve worked with Supervisor Foley as a policy advisor. We disrupted the status quo and implemented innovative initiatives (like reducing noise pollution from the airport, taking on illegal sober living homes, bringing accountability to budgets). That experience of navigating the bureaucracy will be critical to implementing these great solutions in front of us. I’ll be a collaborative and effective partner who listens first, finds common ground and will be innovative. We’ve already created this beautiful city. We just need to uphold it and enhance it for future generations.

Weil: I’ve been involved in the city for about five or six years on the Design Review Board, Affordable Housing Task Force, the Chamber. It’s about how you do the work, show up, roll up your sleeves and do things for the community. I’m committed to that. I will deliver that with my experience. I’m approachable as a leader. That was key with managing salespeople. We’ve got lots of good things we need to put it into action. Find those leaders that can deliver the kind of results that align with your values. I believe I’ve done that for this community.

Blake: I don’t have much to say other than I have 30 years in the art world. You can judge me on those 30 years. I’ve either done something for the arts community or I haven’t. I feel very comfortable in my efforts working with the museum, working on affordable housing for artists and live-work spaces, supporting the current spaces we have. I’ve always been there for the arts.

Kempf: We emerged from the pandemic in very good financial shape, which was unusual. We had two close calls this year with fires, but we passed the Fire Mitigation Safety Package in 2019 and that paid dividends. Those refillable water stations saved us. Homelessness is down 60%. Residents overwhelmingly support the promenade and outdoor dining. That’s one nugget we got out of COVID. We formed a neighborhood enforcement team as part of the Police Department. That will be helpful as the impact of people on our town can be problematic. I’m proud we have a ban on single-use plastics and refillable water stations. I’ve enjoyed serving the community my first four years and hope you’ll vote for me again.

Flores: One thing I could bring to the council that has been lacking the past 10 years is the beautification of our town. I support making our town a beautiful, as well as a functional, place. We have world-class people in this town. We don’t need outside consultants. If we use the resources within town, we could get it looking how it could be. Why are we calling the promenade a “promenade?” The name of the street is “Forest.” Why don’t we make it look like a forest? Bring in trees so we don’t need umbrellas. Why can’t our tennis courts have parking underneath? We have an incredible college here. All of us should have three or four LCAD sweatshirts. We haven’t promoted our own town’s college. Safety is a huge issue, but let’s not delete the landscape. Let’s do something called “fire-scaping” where you landscape your gardens, city hall, beaches and parks with plants that hold fires at bay.

Other issues discussed were each candidate’s involvement in the arts (specifically within the LBAA organizations), as well as their knowledge of the LBAA and how it operated. Candidates were also asked their position on the acquisition of the St. Catherine’s School property (all were in favor), as well as ideas for intended use.

The next forum is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom with residents of South Laguna. Residents can access the Zoom link by clicking here, which is also available on the SLCA website at www.southlaguna.org/SLCA/Elections.html. No RSVP is necessary.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, click on the slideshow below.