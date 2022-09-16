NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

City of Hope receives $25 million gift from Argyros family 091622

City of Hope receives $25 million gift from Argyros family to eradicate cancer, advance research; gala honors Julia Argyros

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation President Julia A. Argyros during the September 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.

 The Argyros family gift continues a decades-long legacy of extraordinary generosity and support from the family to City of Hope that has been pivotal to its evolution into a leading cancer research and treatment system.

 Argyros is a treasured name at City of Hope, one that is deeply connected to the daily rhythms of the first City of Hope campus near Los Angeles. The stunning Argyros Family Garden of Hope is a testament to the importance of caring for the whole person. Julia Argyros recalls sitting in the serene space in Duarte, observing patients and families pause and reflect in a place that represents healing.

City of Hope Argyros in garden

Courtesy of City of Hope

Julia and George Argyros in the Argyros Family Garden of Hope at the City of Hope campus near Los Angeles

Now, in recognition of the transformational gift, the Argyros name will grace the healing garden at Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center, extending a shared commitment to healing mind, body and spirit.

 The Argyros family has made deep investments in health care, education, childhood development and arts foundations across Southern California.

“We are honored to be in the position to support City of Hope, which is saving lives and expanding access to its advanced cancer care. We believe it is our privilege to give back to the community. We hope that this gift helps people get the care they need and that everyone who walks through the healing gardens at the new cancer center is filled with peace and hope,” Julia Argyros said. 

 Robert Stone, CEO, City of Hope, and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said Julia and George Argyros have been exceptional supporters of City of Hope for nearly 40 years, including during George’s 20-year tenure as chair of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. 

“City of Hope’s ability to provide advanced breakthroughs in cancer care to the people of Orange County is due to visionary supporters like Julia and George Argyros who empower our scientists and physicians to rapidly discover and develop lifesaving therapies for patients,” Stone said. “We remain profoundly grateful for such an important and longstanding partnership in our mission to eradicate cancer.”

City of Hope, now one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, recently opened City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine. It is home to acclaimed physician-scientists who solely focus on preventing, treating and curing cancer. The Argyros gift demonstrates City of Hope’s strong base of philanthropic support in Orange County.

City of Hope Lennar Cancer Center

Courtesy of City of Hope

Rendering of the healing garden at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center will be named after the Argyros family in honor of a transformational $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros to City of Hope Orange County

“City of Hope came to Orange County to answer a pressing need in the community, and we are grateful for those foresighted supporters who help us ignite a movement that is changing the health care landscape,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Supporters like Julia and George Argyros, and everyone whose contributions are helping to make this vision possible, are evidence of the incredible support for City of Hope in Orange County. Together, we can achieve our goal of making our communities cancer-free.”

The gala at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts brought together leaders and luminaries to honor Julia A. Argyros and celebrate the partnership of City of Hope’s many philanthropic supporters in Orange County and nationally. The gala featured a performance by Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas.

City of Hope Jonas

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope Orange County

Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas

City of Hope Jonas group

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope Orange County

(L-R) Kristin J. Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope; Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County; Lisa Argyros; Nick Jonas; Stephanie Argyros and Robert Stone, CEO, City of Hope

 “I am honored to lend my voice to the important cause of expanding access to world-renowned cancer care,” said Jonas, whose father is a cancer survivor.

Julia and George Argyros and George Wall and family were the evening’s presenting sponsors. The Wall family supported the gala in tribute to Cathy “Cate” Roth Wall, who received exceptional care at City of Hope.

Kristin J. Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming number of philanthropic contributions to City of Hope Orange County.

City of Hope Julia Argyros

Courtesy of City of Hope

Julia A. Argyros was honored at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts gala

“Orange County recognizes that philanthropy speeds cancer advances and makes health care transformation possible,” Bertell said. “Our patients and their families cannot afford to wait when it comes to receiving lifesaving cancer treatments and care. We are deeply grateful to Julia and George Argyros, George Wall and family, Nick Jonas, and everyone who is showing remarkable generosity in helping us get tomorrow’s cures to patients who need them today.”

City of Hope, one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country, is delivering advanced treatment, research and cancer cures to Orange County’s 3.2 million people.

Patients at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location where every physician and staff member is solely focused on treating and curing cancer. They have access to City of Hope’s 575 physicians and more than 1,000 researchers and scientists who only focus on cancer and nearly 1,000 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted at City of Hope each year. 

To make an appointment, call 888.333.HOPE (4673). To give to City of Hope Orange County, go to www.CityofHope.org/giving.

 

