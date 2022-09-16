NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

Win a three-night stay just steps from the sand 091622

Win a three-night stay just steps from the sand in Crystal Cove Cottage No. 14

Enjoy the magic of Crystal Cove from the “suite-est” cottage on the beach – the restored South Beach Suite – by entering this year’s opportunity drawing fundraiser. 

Welcome to Crystal Cove Cottage No. 14, just steps from the sand

The winner of the drawing will spend three nights in this two-story, two-bedroom, two-bath oceanfront cottage – No. 14. Occupancy is six guests. Cottage No. 14 is the only Crystal Cove beach cottage with a king-sized bed, large sunny living room and expansive private outdoor deck, just steps from the sand. All existing cottage rental rules apply. Reservation dates to be coordinated with Crystal Cove Conservancy. Restrictions apply.

The large sunny living room

The winner will be drawn at the annual fall fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8. Need not be present to win. 

Winners may select one date from the following weekends in 2023: January 13-15; February 10-12; March 10-12; April 7-9; May 12-14; June 9-11; July 7-9; August 11-13; September 8-10; October 13-15; November 10-12; December 8-10.

Tickets are $100 each or seven for $500. To purchase tickets, call Crystal Cove Conservancy at 949.376.6200, ext. 201.

 

