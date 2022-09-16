NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

Fair Game 091622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Open ocean paddling, a leisurely swim down the coast and professional volleyball…just another day of sports in Laguna Beach

TJ headshot AugLately, I’ve been immersed in the races for our local city council. In the meantime, many other things are happening, some unfortunately forcing other things to be put on a back shelf. I thought it was time to dust one of them off.

One such story is on Laguna Beach’s own David Skarman. David competes in the sport of Traditional Paddling, or Prone. The sport dates back to the beginning of surfing, because as you might realize if you surf or watch surfing, paddling is fairly important if you want to eventually catch a wave.

Skarman recently competed in the Catalina Classic, in late August, 32 miles of open ocean starting on Catalina Island and finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier

The race is prestigious, with only 100 racers invited annually to compete, with qualifiers ranging in the ages from 20 to 60+. You get in based on past performance, previous year’s results and prior race history.

According to David, “Watermen and women come from across the globe to compete in this race, including from France, Australia, Canada, Hawaii and from across the U.S. coastal states. The race is the defining event for watermen and women as this is truly an ultra-marathon where not only endurance and strength are important, but knowledge of the ocean is too.”

The racers are broken into two primary categories depending on board makeup. The boards are designed specifically for this type of paddling and have evolved over years into carbon fiber precision crafts, not to be confused with SUP boards.

Fair Game SNL Paddlers and their boards

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of David Skarman

Hail, hail the gang’s all here…paddlers pose for race day

And David has had a history of competing well over the years. Some of his highlights date all the way back to 1989, finishing first in winning the Stock Division his first time out. He was 2nd in 1990 and 4th in 1991.

But according to David, after fast forwarding to 2016, while focusing on life and family, with little or no competition in his life, he decided to get back re-engaged. After a lot of training, he once again qualified to race in 2017 and has since competed every year up to now in 2022.

“Every race is its own story, its own set of ups and downs ingrained in the body and mind, forever,” said David. “2022 was a year of self-doubt, self-loathing and all-around worry in regard to my overall mind set and conditioning… remembering the nightmare of the 2021 race conditions, and coming out of the COVID thing with work, family and other things taking time away from training, the thought of Catalina seemed more daunting than ever.”

Still, on August 28, Skarman undertook his first race as a 60-year-old. And, despite those same ups and downs, all the pain that comes to pushing oneself to the max, David finished with his third best time ever at 6:39.

Fair Game SNL paddler and support boat

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of David Skarman

Skarman against himself (foreground), as his support team looks on from a distance

Pretty good, for “an old guy.”

Why does he continue to do it? “My life goal is to be an example for my 11- and 12-year-old boys,” Dave said. “A lesson in mind over body and positive thinking which I hope they can reflect on later in life.”

For those of you thinking you know Dave, he’s the former owner of Oak St. Surf Shop (now Laguna Surf) and for years he’s surfed Brooks or Oak St. It’s where it all began.

And as the story goes, years ago Dave made his way onto Oak St. and grabbed the Waterman paddleboard from former lifeguard Woody Maxwell, a Catalina winner himself in his day and paddled around when the waves were flat.

The rest as you might say, was history.

• • •

The Aquathon is back on and now scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. It was originally scheduled for last weekend but was canceled in anticipation of issues related to Hurricane Kay.

Aquathon is a chance for swimmers to explore our coastal environment; leaving Crescent Bay with a 9 a.m. start, and leisurely swimming, or walking for that matter, to Aliso Beach and Lost Pier Café, for the SURVIVORS party. Well, that sounds inviting.

Fair Game aquathon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Participants in the 2021 Aquathon

Why? Just for the fun of it.

It’s a fundraiser for the Laguna Beach Junior Guard Foundation

Weather is expected to be good…80º…only 2-3 ft. swells…and Santa Ana conditions.

Check out the Aquathon website that will be updated to reflect the date change.

• • •

The 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball tournament was held last weekend (Sept. 9-11) at Main Beach in partnership with the California Beach Volleyball Association and the Association of Volleyball Professionals (CBVA and AVP respectively).

World-class competition hit the beach in addition to welcoming back the local “Battle of the Beaches” for the third year. This is a fan favorite that pitted the four iconic and historic volleyball beaches of Laguna against each other in a four-person battle: Victoria Beach defended their title against Three Arch Bay, Emerald Bay and Main Beach for bragging rights, with Emerald Bay coming out on top, winning their first 4Man championship.

67th Annual Laguna Battle of the Beaches

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

“Battle of the Beaches,” where four teams competed for bragging rights

Laguna Beach, home to the world’s longest running “open” tournament in the world has featured many great players and Olympians over the years.

Olympic gold medal winner and Laguna hometown favorite, Dain Blanton was in the announcer’s booth alongside beach legends Sinjin Smith (Olympic Silver Medalist), Randy Stoklos and Dane Selznick. Check out our wrap-up and the top winners in today’s edition.

 

