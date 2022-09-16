NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

74.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

Celebrating High Holy Days at Chabad 091622

Celebrating High Holy Days at Chabad of Laguna Beach

With the High Holidays approaching at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting inspirational High Holiday services open to the community. Reservations are necessary.

The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity – a key theme of Rosh Hashanah – will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday, English/Hebrew prayerbooks, a warm and friendly atmosphere, soulful cantor and a Jr. Congregation program.

For service schedules, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and the High Holiday megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com, or call 949.499.0770.

Celebrating High Holy Days shofar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chabad of Laguna Beach

Rabbi G. is blowing the shofar for the children

Schedule of events:

Calling all Kids for a High Holiday Road Trip on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad. Join the festivities as you “travel” to exciting destinations, making stops for Challah baking, crafts, stories, holiday games, shofar blowing and more. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Cost: $8 per child.

Beyond the Brisket on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Enjoy Ladies Night Out at private home in Laguna Beach. Participate in a delicious Rosh Hashanah food demo and tasting with amazing cooks. There will be inspiration, customs and insights into the New Year. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Couvert (cover charge): $20.

Shofar in the Park on Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m at Lang Park (Wesley Drive and Pacific Coast Highway). This popular program is back again this year, featuring a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, apple and honey sticks and treat bags for the kids. RSVP is necessary to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Chabad of Laguna Brach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.