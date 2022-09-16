NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

OCCF “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day 091622

OCCF “Protect & Preserve” Giving Day raised $113,312 in 24 hours

On September 7, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted “Protect & Preserve” – a collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County’s open spaces and Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) that enrich 52 miles of California’s coastline. OCCF announced that 264 donors contributed $113,312 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to protect Orange County’s natural ecosystems.

The local donor community rallied to provide vital funds to protect the county’s natural habitats, including its MPAs. MPAs are discrete geographic marine or estuarine areas designed to protect or conserve marine life and habitat, which cover 26% of U.S waters. The National Marine Protected Areas Center aims to preserve 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. In Orange County, approximately 12 miles of Orange County’s stunning 44-mile coastline are designated as an MPA, including Laguna Beach. 

Crystal Cove coastline

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Laguna Beach is designated as a Marine Protected Area

 Participating Laguna Beach organizations in “Protect & Preserve” included Crystal Cove Conservancy, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“We thank the Orange County community for supporting these local nonprofits that help protect and conserve our beautiful coastlines and distinctive ecosystems,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is proud to host ‘Protect & Preserve’ as an ongoing commitment to ensure Orange County’s natural resources continue to flourish.”

“Protect & Preserve” is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success. In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $18 million for Orange County nonprofits.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

 

