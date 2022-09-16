NewLeftHeader

 September 16, 2022

The Plant Man: Time for planting fuchsia 091622

The Plant Man: Time for planting fuchsia

By Steve Kawaratani

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change.” –Buddha

Fall is less than a week away, and I’m anticipating cooler and good gardening weather for at least eight weeks or more in Laguna. This autumnal period is great for fuchsias, which prefer “modified” sunlight to hot days. Any location in your garden, where you can relax without an umbrella or hat, is perfect for a fuchsia.

Fuchsias vary from trailing types, which create spectacular hanging baskets to hardy shrubs. Flower sizes and shapes also have wide differences. Miniatures display peanut-size flowers, while giants can exceed a small fist in diameter. Color ranges are limited to white, red, pink and purples, but have been hybridized to create hundreds of known varieties.

Despite experiencing some recent periods of warmer weather, the return to more accustomed weather patterns have meant that fuchsias have been blooming profusely since Spring and will continue to do so until cold weather revisits. Major pruning should occur when the plants have stopped producing blossoms to keep them vigorous for next year’s flowers. It is recommended that all of the prior year’s growth be removed, leaving two healthy leaf buds per stem. Continued pinching of “leggy” growth throughout the year, will ensure a healthy and compact plant.

Rich, porous soil is essential for favorable fuchsia culture, as it is virtually impossible to over-water plants grown in hanging baskets and containers. Overhead watering is recommended for a number of reasons; humidity is maintained, pests are washed off and leaves are kept clean. Fertilization should be undertaken monthly with a complete, liquid fertilizer.

The fuchsia gall mite has proven to be a serious pest, and precipitated the decline of fuchsia production a couple of decades ago. Mite-resistant plants are now available, and early detection and removal of distorted tissue can control the problem. Whitefly and spider mites are also common pests; washing foliage and the application of horticultural oils can discourage most pests.

There is a lot that needs to be completed in and around your garden during September, by simply keeping it tidy. But your dedication to gardening will be rewarded, if you make the time to select and plant your cool season flowers, vegetables and bulbs before month’s end. With major gardening tasks completed, the prospect of cooler weather, campaigning for your favorite candidates and armchair football can be enjoyed prior to the onset of the never-ending holidays. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

