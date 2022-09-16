NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

74.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

World Religions study to begin at LBUMC 091622

World Religions study to begin at LBUMC

A nine-week study of three World Religions begins this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11:15 a.m., in the Sanctuary of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC).

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend the study, which will feature three distinguished faith representatives: Dr. William Yarchin, a Christian scholar and teacher, who led a study of the Dead Sea Scrolls recently at the church; Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi, the Director of the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove; and Rabbi Peter Levi, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Orange County office and former president of the Orange County Board of Rabbis. 

In addition to discussing their own faiths, they will discuss some of the issues of difference as well as commonalities of the religions. 

World Religions Francis

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMC

LBUMC Pastor Lynn Francis will lead the second Sunday session on theology of the faith

The study is divided into three parts. During the first three weeks, the focus is Christianity. The second three weeks, beginning on October 9, Islam will be discussed. The final three weeks, starting on October 30, will highlight Judaism.

Each segment will begin with a history of the religion being studied, led by Dan Gara, chair of Adult Education at LBUMC. Gara has been leading Bible Studies for 30 years at eight different churches.

Rev. Lynn Francis, who has been the pastor at LBUMC for five years, will lead the second Sunday by discussing the theology of the faith being studied. She earned a Master of Divinity from Claremont School of Theology.

Each of the visiting speakers will bring their knowledge and expertise in wrapping up the study of their religions. Dr. Yarchin will speak on October 2, Dr. Siddiqi on October 23 and Rabbi Levi on November 13.

According to Gara, who has worked with each of the speakers in previous studies, “They are excellent, impressive speakers. Dr. Yarchin, who will be the first of our featured experts has lectured throughout the world.” He received his Ph.D. from Claremont School of Theology and was its first endowed professor. His publications center on the history of Biblical Interpretation.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.