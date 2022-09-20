NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! to present a special night with Opera Laguna 

Laguna Live! is presenting Opera Laguna in keeping with their mission which promises to increase the awareness of, and participation in, diverse musical experiences and to present high quality musical performances that are affordable, intimate and in the community. Education for kids in the community continues to be a high priority for Laguna Live! and with thanks to support from the Festival of Arts Foundation they are pleased to invite children (12 and under) to attend the concert for free.

The concert will feature Oriana Falla and Arnold Livingston Geis on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. in The Sanctuary at Neighborhood Congregational Church.

The audience will delight in the discovery of the power of the human voice and the joy of opera in a fun and intimate setting while enjoying works by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Britten and Schumann. 

Soprano Oriana Falla is praised by Opera News for her “palpable purity” and by LA Opus for her “large, lovely and vibrant [voice].” Falla, a Colombian-American, began her 2021-2022 season with a Concert for Peace for the Washington Concert Society. Most recently, she recorded for the new Disney film Encanto. In December 2020, she sang Mimi in Pacific Opera Project’s drive-in performance of La Bohѐme. Opera News hailed the performance as sung with “rare clarity” and referred to her performance as having “plumbed the character’s emotional depths…the most heart wrenching moment of the performance.”

Tenor Arnold Livingston Geis is praised by Opera Today for his “sizable lyric instrument” and “honeyed tone on all registers.” Geis is a recent graduate of Washington National Opera’s prestigious Cafritz Young Artist Program. In the 2021-2022 season he made his Lincoln Center debut creating the role of Mr. Marks in Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon’s Intimate Apparel. He also sang Agamemnon in a workshop of Wayne Shorter & Esperanza Spalding’s Iphigenia at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and Obadiah in Mendelssohn’s Elijah with St. George’s Choral Society in New York.

Tickets for adults are $35 or VIP $55 (Reserved front row seating and “Meet and Greet” session with performing artists) and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. The reception takes place at 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

