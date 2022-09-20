NewLeftHeader

smoke

67.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 75  |  September 20, 2022

Plans underway for Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade 092022

Plans underway for Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade 

Plans underway banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has started organizing the 56th Parade that will march on Saturday, March 4, 2023. At their September meeting, ‘Volunteer Heroes’ was chosen as the Parade theme. Community members can nominate honorees for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year, to be selected at the October 11 committee meeting. Entry and program ad forms will be mailed in early October. The ad and entry deadline is January 13, 2023. To be added to the mailing list or nominate honorees, email Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.