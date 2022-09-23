NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Shakespeare series at the Susi Q will discuss 092322

Shakespeare series at the Susi Q will discuss the bard’s relevance to America’s past and present

CeCe Sloan, arts programmer and facilitator extraordinaire, will moderate five wonderful sessions at the Susi Q this fall that discuss the enduring power of William Shakespeare’s work in our lives and politics, relevant even 500 years after the bard’s death. 

The series, “Shakespeare: Ourselves – What his plays tell us about America’s past and present,” begins on October 10 and continues every other Monday between 1 and 2:30 p.m. until December 12. There is no fee to attend.

Sloan is well-known in Southern California for her ability to put together programs that provide fascinating insights into literature, culture and history – all of which come together in the study of Shakespeare’s plays.

“Ambition, power, love – what other playwright depicts these driving forces as brilliantly as the Bard?” she asks. “His plays appeal to our minds and our hearts. They cross all barriers and hold universal appeal.”

shakespeare series cece

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

CeCe Sloan will moderate “Shakespeare: Ourselves – What his plays tell us about America’s past and present” at the Susi Q this fall

Shakespeare’s relevance even in the 21st century is quite obvious, Sloan noted, making the point that common words such as “hoodwinked” originated in the bard’s plays. 

This, from Bernard Levin’s famous “Quoting Shakespeare,” from 1983, further emphasizes this truth: “If you have ever refused to budge an inch or suffered from green-eyed jealousy, if you have played fast and loose, if you have been tongue-tied, a tower of strength, hoodwinked or in a pickle, if you have knitted your brows, made a virtue of necessity, insisted on fair play, slept not one wink, stood on ceremony, danced attendance (on your lord and master), laughed yourself into stitches…it is a foregone conclusion that you are (as good luck would have it) quoting Shakespeare.”

The lectures will delve into what part Shakespeare has played in American history and most likely will continue to play into our future, and will appeal to lovers of literature as well as history.

On October 10, author and historian Gloria Moldow will focus on the period between 1820-1850, characterized as “America’s Growing Pains.” She’ll discuss Othello and Macbeth and the way that Americans, without a cultural tradition of their own, turned to Shakespeare to make sense of their world – finding insights into their chaos and justification for their own behavior.

Moldow will follow up on October 24 with a look at Cultural Assimilation and Xenophobia during the period 1880-1900, examining King Lear and The Tempest.

And what of our views on marriage? On November 14, sociologist Marcia Goldstein will lead a discussion on The Taming of the Shrew, in which Petruchio declares Katherine “his chattel, his goods...my ox, my ass, my anything.” 

Shakespeare series building

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street

Continuing the theme of relationships, one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated plays, Romeo and Juliet, will provide the springboard for a look at adultery and same sex marriage as exemplified in the Hollywood film Shakespeare in Love. In this treatment, the focus of the November 28 session, the young, fictionalized Shakespeare – actor and writer – struggles to write one of his greatest tragedies. Barbara Siry, a leading academician, will lead this class.

Finally, the play Julius Caesar will provide the impetus for a close look at what happened in America in 2017, with the discussion, led by Professor Joe Siry, delving into power and corruption in politics.

“The series was inspired by James Shapiro’s book, Shakespeare in a Divided America,” Sloan said.

Participants will be in excellent hands: CeCe Sloan founded the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society, which provides a place both for Shakespearean Scholars and those interested in developing a knowledge of Shakespeare by participating in readings. Members participate in going to theater, ballet and operas related to Shakespeare.

While it is impossible to cover all of Shakespeare’s 37 plays and 150 poems, this series will delight lovers of Shakespeare as it takes a look at some of his most famous and beloved works. 

Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.