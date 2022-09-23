NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Providence announces $712 million expansion 092322

To meet the ongoing development and ever-growing demand for high-quality health care in southern Orange County, Providence announced it will invest $712 million in the region to build two new multi-specialty medical centers, and a new patient care tower that will offer roughly 100 new beds at the region’s Providence Mission Hospital, among other community investments. 

The hospital expansion will focus on a new patient care tower which will provide state-of-the-art operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. The new tower will allow Providence Mission to greatly enhance the neuroscience center of excellence, cardiovascular programs and maternity services. The project will provide caregivers and providers with a contemporary, fully equipped environment in which to offer exceptional patient care and ease their way to serve patients. 

Providence announces rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital campus

The hospital will also be constructing a new multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center on the campus, which will streamline surgical care for patients, attract new physician partners and offer the latest minimally invasive care options. 

“The innovative three-part plan includes a substantial expansion of the Mission Viejo hospital campus and the development of two new multi-specialty health centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo,” added Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth Teigen. “Caring for our neighbors is our primary mission, and having just celebrated our hospital’s 50th anniversary, we’re excited at the opportunity to grow with our growing community and to continue providing care for the next 50.” 

The two new multi-specialty health centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente will vastly improve access to exceptional care. Unlike other comparable facilities, these truly unique centers will offer high acuity urgent care services staffed by emergency medicine physicians, a full-service imaging center with advanced diagnostics, and a multi-specialty clinic with primary care physicians, OB/GYNs and other specialty care providers. 

“This project is a dynamic endorsement of the fundamental role that Providence Mission Hospital plays in the Providence family of organizations,” said Kevin Manemann, divisional chief executive for Providence South. 

“As we walk in the footsteps of our founding Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange and Sisters of Providence, the legacy of Mission Hospital is rich and our future is very bright,” said Teigen. “We are so grateful to have wonderful community partners who share our commitment to enhance the health and well-being of South Orange County,” he added. 

For more information, visit www.providence.org.

 

