 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

LBPD welcomes three new members to the force

On Monday, Sept. 12, three new members of the Laguna Beach Police Department were sworn in by Chief Calvert – Interim Captain David Nichols (left), Dispatcher Kelsey Tighe (right) and Park Ranger Fernando Arizmendi (center). Cpt. Nichols previously worked for the Orange PD for 33 years and served in a variety of assignments. He retired during 2021 as a Captain. Dispatcher Tighe previously served the City of Costa Mesa as a 911 dispatcher for three years and Park Ranger Arizmendi previously served the City of Carlsbad as a Park Ranger for approximately six years. Welcome to the team!

 

