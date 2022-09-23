NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

LBPD Corporal McGuire and K-9 Officer Rudy visit City Council

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

During the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Laguna Beach Police Dept. K-9 handler, Corporal Thomas McGuire and K-9 officer, Rudy held a Meet and Greet. Rudy, a Belgian Malinois, is the LBPD’s newest K-9 officer. This team certainly brought smiles to those sitting on the dais.

 

