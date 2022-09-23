NewLeftHeader

 September 23, 2022

Laguna Beach Books hosts Ryan Hitzel 092322

Laguna Beach Books hosts Ryan Hitzel at event for Roaming: Roark’s Adventure Atlas on September 28

On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes Ryan Hitzel, CEO of Roark Revival, to its store. Hitzel will be discussing and signing copies of his new book, Roaming: Roark’s Adventure Atlas: Surfing, Skating, Riding, and Climbing Around the World

Please note that this is a ticketed event. Tickets are $45 and include a copy of the book. They can be purchased online at www.ryanhitzel.eventbrite.com.

Books can be picked up at the store and refreshments will be provided at the event. The event is limited to 50 attendees, so consider purchasing your ticket early.

laguna beach book cover

Ryan Hitzel discusses his new book “Roaming: Roark’s Adventure Atlas” on September 28 at Laguna Beach Books

Roaming: Roark’s Adventure Atlas: Surfing, Skating, Riding, and Climbing Around the World is an unconventional photographic guidebook to adventure, featuring images, intel, itineraries, tales and testimonies collected by Roark’s expert guides. The book documents the routes of a group of iconic surfers, climbers, skaters and other adventurers seeking full cultural and thrill-seeking immersion. 

The book includes journeys to 16 global destinations illustrating the road less traveled, from surf expeditions to Iceland, the Falkland Islands, or Jamaica; to motorcycle journeys through Nepal, rock climbing in Argentina to cliff jumping in Northern Vietnam and more. 

World-renowned photographers Chris Burkard, Dylan Gordon, Jeff Johnson, Drew Smith and Chris McPherson uniquely capture faraway images and the wayward spirit of those that seek adventure – if not a little danger – in an increasingly tame world. Roaming is the modern Bible for anyone interested in charting an adventure with improbable itineraries across the globe, or the mere appreciation for photography that transports you to a place only found in dreams.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S. Coast Highway, Ste 105, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com, or call 949.494.4779.

 

