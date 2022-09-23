City moves toward assuming ownership 092322

City moves toward assuming ownership of county beaches in South Laguna

By SARA HALL

In an effort to improve local stewardship and enforcement, the city is working toward taking control of county-owned beaches in South Laguna.

City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday (Sept. 20) in favor of pursuing a deal with Orange County to assume ownership of county beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

Following this week’s action, city staff will proceed with developing an agreement with the county by November 15 to transfer ownership. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.

Estimated total costs (both marine safety and public works) for assuming the beach operations would be $1 million for start-up costs and $2.25 million in annual costs.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen praised the agreement and what it means for the city, both better enforcement and local control of the operations. He’s a “big fan” of the idea.

“It’s going to be a real benefit to our community long-term,” Whalen said. “A real benefit to people in South Laguna.”

He thanked the staff for being on the “front line” with the county.

“You guys really did a fantastic job, I think, of getting this to where it is,” Whalen said. “Hopefully we can hammer out the last details and get this thing done.”

The goal is to improve and provide more consistent public safety and maintenance services on South Laguna beaches, said Assistant City Manager Ken Domer. They’ve received complaints related to quality of life issues, he noted.

If the city assumes ownership of the county’s coastal properties and operations, the city’s municipal codes can be enforced consistently with all other beaches in Laguna (like no smoking on the beaches). The city will provide marine safety services, maintenance and future capital improvement projects, Domer said.



Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council voted this week to take control of all county-owned beaches, including West Street Beach

After the city annexed South Laguna in 1987, the county continued to operate and provide services (lifeguards, maintenance and capital improvements) for the beaches in the area. Over the years, there has been interest by the city to assume control.

As part of the council’s 2019 strategic planning and priority setting process, staff was directed to work with the county to investigate assuming marine safety operations in South Laguna. The two jurisdictions began to have more serious discussions of the issue during the past year, Domer explained.

In a June 6 memo, the council was updated on the efforts to date, including that if the county was open to a scenario that met the city’s long-term needs for operations funding, an item would be brought back to council in open session to present the information and gain community feedback and council direction.

On August 17, the county submitted a last-and-final offer of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $22 million to the city for the transfer of all county costal properties within Laguna Beach, including all county-owned areas of Aliso Beach (including the OC Flood Control District-owned parcel), Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach.

The $22 million will be placed in a restricted account specifically for the beaches in South Laguna, Domer confirmed.

The revenue from those beaches will also be put in that fund, added Mayor Sue Kempf. The parking lot could be restriped to add several spaces.

The city has a Coastal Development Permit for city parking rates, which can be administratively amended to add the new lots, explained City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

The goal of the lump sum payment is a 20-year fiscal timeline for the operational and capital costs, Domer said. It would help ease the city into assuming the responsibilities of ownership “like it was always our own.”

“We believe that it’s a viable and feasible amount to accomplish what we want to do,” Domer said.

All the properties would be deed transferred to the city, Domer explained, this includes easements for beach access (stairs or pathways), Aliso Beach park and parking lots, concessions and the related agreement and the Orange County Flood Control District parcel at the mouth of Aliso Creek.

Maintenance would include trash collection, janitorial responsibilities and landscaping. The city currently owns approximately 16,000 linear feet of beach property, the South Laguna coastal properties add about 11,000 linear feet, Domer explained.

“It is a sizable increase to our maintenance responsibilities,” he said.

Future capital improvements would include beach accessway improvements and parking lot projects. There are a few improvement projects the county is currently handling, including a drainage project at Aliso Beach, which they will continue, he explained.

The outlet maintenance program would be assigned to the city, which includes semi-annual excavation of sediment at the channel outlet.

The city would also conduct as-needed maintenance for the berm. It requires inspections a few times during the winter and breached, if need be, Domer explained. The goal of the permits the city would be assigned is to ensure that the creek flows perpendicular to the ocean, he added.

OCFCD would have an easement over the property and would continue their flood control responsibilities for the outlet parcel.

Coastal water quality monitoring will continue to be conducted by the county and the South Orange County Wastewater Authority. SOCWA would also maintain the outfall pipeline that extends 1.5 miles out into the ocean.

OC Public Works will continue performing the beaches and creeks total maximum daily load sampling.

To prepare for the council presentation, staff requested data from the county regarding expenditures for maintenance, operations and ocean lifeguard contractual services. City staff also analyzed the cost increases to provide the necessary staffing, maintenance and operations and capital improvement programming for the new responsibilities.

The total first year cost also includes one-time investments like uniforms, radios, lifeguard towers, vehicles, safety equipment, trashcans, benches and other supplies.

Annual costs are mostly related to marine safety staffing, Domer noted.

It would add approximately 24 part-time lifeguards, confirmed Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow. They budgeted for the lifeguard hours to be the same as the rest of the city, so it would be to sunset at some of those locations, he added.

The beach hours would remain as currently posted, Domer confirmed. Staff has communicated with the California Coastal Commission executive director specifically about continuing the existing beach hours, he added.

The OC Board of Supervisors have not yet reviewed the deal, Dupuis added. If they approve it, city staff will return to council with the deed transfer documents.

They’re aiming for a January timeframe to allow marine safety to get everything up to speed, Domer said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Assuming ownership of county beaches will also allow the city to work on the Aliso Creek estuary restoration project

Public comments on the item were strongly supportive of the idea.

Ed Almanza, vice chair of the Laguna Ocean Foundation, said they’ve been talking to the city about this for many years. It’s “anarchy” down there, he noted, paraphrasing retired Marine Safety Chief Mark Klosterman.

“We’re kind of doing backflips about this. We think it’s very exciting,” Almanza said. “Our lifeguards are such an asset, why wouldn’t we deploy them down there?”

They would not only improve public safety and marine protection, but also provide local stewardship, he said.

“Owning that park, which needs a lot of help, will facilitate restoring the estuary,” Almanza added.

It’s more exciting and productive to plan that for the city, rather than the county, he said.

“We’ll help you do everything we can to make it a local beach,” Almanza said.

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition co-founder Mike Beanan said he’s also looking forward to the potential acquisition of the South Laguna beaches, particularly Aliso Beach.

This is also a chance to implement the Aliso estuary restoration project, he agreed.

“It can bring the lagoon back to Laguna,” Beanan said. “It’s a very dynamic opportunity.”

Beanan also hopes the funds can be used to install a camera in the parking lot at the mouth of Aliso Creek. The existing one is “unreliable and often not operational,” he said.

“It can greatly aid in enforcement at Aliso, solving many of the problems there,” he said.

He encouraged the council to consider adding water quality sampling for the brackish water in the pond.

“Timely water quality sampling of the pond is key to public safety and healthy surf zone,” Beanan said.

Beanan also urged the city to increase efforts to prevent illegal breaching of the berm by private individuals.

South Laguna resident John Thomas said he was initially unsure about the plan because the county has been doing a good job, but “as it has shaped up, I am now convinced” and supported the change.

He commended Domer and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen for the vision to bring this forward and for seeing it through. This is an example of the city working for the best interest of the residents, he added.

While the county has been doing a good job, the city’s marine safety department is excellent and has capabilities the county lifeguards don’t have, Thomas said.

“We cannot go wrong with the city’s lifeguards,” he noted.

He’s also impressed with the financial deal that was negotiated. He expected the county to give very little or no money, so the $22 million is a “substantial improvement over that.”

Thomas appreciated the sensitivity to the current operating hours and the impact that has on the neighbors. He also hoped the city will follow the county’s practices to keep lifeguards on duty until sunset and a security guard patrolling the area at night.

“Both of these have made a difference,” he said. “Word of mouth gets around on social media and it has a positive impact and behavior improves.”

“I expect it reduced the number of calls for police to come down to this beach in the dark of night,” Thomas added.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.