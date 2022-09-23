NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Jorg Dubin’s newest sculpture Mercury Falling 092322

Jorg Dubin’s newest sculpture Mercury Falling installed in Irvine

On Saturday, Sept. 17, a luminous sculpture by local artist Jorg Dubin was installed on the corner of Main and Jamboree in Irvine. Commissioned by Sanderson J. Ray Development, Mercury Falling carries a powerful message. It’s the latest in the many public art installations Dubin has created, many of them visible throughout Laguna – Semper Memento (Always Remember), Trio, Viking Studio, Wavepoint, Quintet, The Castle Gate and Aliso.

jorg dubin building

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jorg Dubin

Sculpture finally in place 

“The building architecture is very linear and hard edged. It needed something more organic to soften its appearance,” Dubin said. “The sculpture accomplishes that by not only having a very organic appearance but also because of its reflective surface, it brings its surroundings, (sky, clouds, etc.), to become part of the building environment. It is also a comment on climate change in that it sends a hopeful message that we humans will actually do something about global warming and bring the earth’s temperature down, thus, Mercury Falling.”

jorg dubin cory and jorg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jorg Dubin

(L-R) Cory Sparkuhl of Sparkle Films and Jorg Dubin on site. Sparkuhl is a filmmaker who videotaped the installation.

“I went through about 25 iterations of the sculpture before we arrived at the final design,” said Dubin. “There was a specific budget attached to the project, so I had to keep the fabrication of the sculpture within the constraints of the allotted budget. The fabrication took about five months and was ready to be installed in October of 2018. There were a number of delays that took us to Saturday the 17th of September 2022 before the final installation happened.”

jorg dubin closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jorg Dubin

Mirror polished stainless steel reflects surroundings

Mercury Falling was fabricated at the Tany sculpture studios in Hangzhou, China.

Dubin explained the arduous process behind the creation of the sculpture. “This has been the largest public art project I have created to date. Beyond the aesthetics, the challenges are hard to imagine when you see the finished piece. Design, engineering, fabrication, transporting, dealing with city codes and final installation. All behind the scenes. For artists who think doing public art on this scale is easy, it’s not! Most all of the budget for the piece went to the above and then some. For myself, the experience is something I enjoy on every level and I look forward to future projects. Public art says a lot about a community and going forward perhaps the City of Irvine will embrace the idea that it enhances everyone’s visual experience and adds soul to their living environment.”

jorg dubin orange vest

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jorg Dubin

Preparing sculpture for installation 

Based in Laguna Beach, Dubin has had a four decade plus career as a working painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer. He studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with LA-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. Dubin is currently a mentor and advisor in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O Entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna. 

 For more information on Jorg Dubin, go to www.jorgdubin.com.

 

