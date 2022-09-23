NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

The Plant Man: Autumn garden color

By Steve Kawaratani

“These...days of autumn…are beautiful as days can be.” –Robert Frost

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani







It’s true; autumn officially began yesterday (Sept. 22). We return to the season that is not only considered the “second spring,” but is also one of the most ideal times for planting. Although a mild quiescence, rather than rapid growth, follows September and October, these are excellent months to complete planting that summertime activities left undone. Inspired by cooler temperatures and beautiful days, we can approach gardening with renewed vigor and enthusiasm.

September chores include preparing the garden for planting. A quality planter mix should be added to the soil, along with a pre-plant fertilizer; the garden will be amply ready for planting of bulbs and perennials. I also recommend mulching the remainder of the garden and keeping roses well watered and fertilized.

The Plant Man tulips





The beauty of tulips

One of my fall pleasures is shopping for bulbs with Catharine; she now reminds me to refrigerate our tulips and hyacinths for later planting. Paper white narcissus will soon be sprouting in our garden, and anemone, iris and ranunculus are being contemplated for the front bed.

Garden enthusiast Jessica Gannon explains that the autumn is the best time to plant for several reasons. “Fact is,” she said, “temperatures are cooling, yet the soil retains the warmth received from the summer. This allows the roots of plants to establish quickly, without the need of constant attention. Most important, blooming plants of the season are the loveliest of the entire gardening year.”

“You have to plan.” Catharine adds. “Plan your fall garden and see it shape in your mind’s eye. Then just do it!”

And so we will...

The Plant Man dipladenia





Dipladenia, a landscape pleaser

Along with bulbs, there are several possibilities for fall planting. Over the past few decades (my how time flies), Dipladenia amoena has become a real landscape pleaser. It is a compact shrub with lovely pink flowers, twining stems and dark green, glossy leaves. A consistent bloomer much of the year, Dipladenia merits your consideration in flowering beds, containers and hanging baskets. Plant in rich soil and provide full sun in Laguna and partial shade inland.

Although sometimes difficult to locate, one of the most rewarding of the climbing roses, is the single, blood red blossoms of Altissimo. Very fragrant and excellent as a cut flower, this rose blooms freely throughout the autumn months. Its dark green foliage is particularly resistant to disease. Look for the salmon pink blooms of America and creamy white Sally Holmes as worthy alternatives.

Annual color is happening – pansy, dianthus and chrysanthemum have arrived at your favorite nursery just in time for fall planting! There is still plenty of time to plant all of the other fall flowers as well. Snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus) offers colorful displays of red, mauve, apricot, yellow and white flowers. Planted in full sun, they provide wonderful massed color for garden beds, along drives, or in containers.

Although the burdens of life can sometimes be overwhelming, the lure of the autumn garden is a welcome distraction. Its beauty, filled with opulence of bloom and richness of color, provides a welcomed escape from the occasional absurdities of the silly season and more. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

