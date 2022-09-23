Forum focuses on South Laguna issues council 092322

Forum focuses on South Laguna issues council candidates may have to tackle if elected

By SARA HALL

A village-focused group posed both neighborhood-specific and citywide questions to City Council hopefuls this week, covering topics important to locals and issues that the future officials may have to tackle once they reach the dais.

The South Laguna Civic Association hosted a candidate forum Monday (Sept. 19) on Zoom with about 65 people watching online. The event was moderated by James Henry.

All seven candidates were in attendance: Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.

Questions covered a range of issues, including the need for public restrooms in South Laguna, recycled wastewater, beach patrol, city employee morale, taking over ownership of county beaches (which council approved moving forward with on Tuesday (Sept. 20), restoring the Aliso Creek estuary and expanding the Village Green park.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the candidates, or City of Laguna Beach, or by Mary Hurlbut

City Council candidates (top row, L-R) Peter Blake, Ruben Flores, and Sue Kempf; (bottom row, L-R) Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil

In possibly the timeliest question of the night, Henry asked if the candidates would support taking over control of the county-owned beaches in South Laguna and, if so, if they supported doing so only if the current hours are maintained.

The day after the forum, on Tuesday (Sept. 20), the current council lineup unanimously approved moving forward with a deal with Orange County to assume ownership of county beaches and coastal properties within Laguna Beach city limits in exchange for a lump sum of $22 million.

Following this week’s action, city staff will proceed with developing an agreement with the county by November 15 to transfer ownership. Properties include Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements and maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.

Estimated total costs (both marine safety and public works) for assuming the beach operations would be $1 million for start-up costs and $2.25 million in annual costs.

With an aim for a January timeframe, the deal could be one of the first projects the newly elected councilmembers could tackle on the job.

While Blake declined to comment on Monday since it was an agenda item the next night (which he voted in favor of), all of the other candidates expressed support to some extent.

As mayor, Kempf was part of the team that negotiated the deal. It was a priority to not change hours of the South Laguna beaches, which the California Coastal Commission executive director confirmed, she noted.

“We worked pretty hard on this,” Kempf said. “I think it’s going to be a very, very good thing for us.”

The city will be able to respond quicker and better address the needs of the public, Pudwill said.

“The more control we can have of our own beaches the better,” he said.

The hours depend on what the local residents prefer, he added.

Rounaghi said he strongly supports the transfer of ownership for many reasons.

With local control, residents will know who to contact if there’s an issue or they need anything, he noted. They won’t have to go through a “bureaucratic maze” at the county.

It’s also important for safety reasons, he added.

“Nobody’s better than Laguna Beach lifeguards,” Rounaghi said.

South Laguna beaches draw a lot of people, Flores noted. The key to the negotiation would be the cost of operating and maintaining the beaches versus the funds the county would provide to the city for taking ownership.

It comes down to priorities and budgeting, Orgill agreed.

They need to comprehensively study how the city would pay for the operations, amenities and maintenance, Weil said, while getting the right benefits from the county for some of the things they’ve “unmaintained” for so long, like stairway improvements or public bathrooms.

“How do we get that right negotiated value?” he asked.

Weil also pointed out that some of the beaches were private before the CCC was established and they were made public on the agreement to keep the hours. So as long as the currently posted hours are accepted by the CCC to continue that’s the starting point, he noted. There’s also a safety element to the hours, he added, considering the tides, rocky shoreline and the previous fatal injuries that have occurred.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Candidates supported the city controlling Aliso Creek Beach and other county-owned beaches

In a related question, Henry asked how the candidates would follow through on the city’s prior commitment to help restore the Aliso Creek estuary.

The estuary is the “poster child for an abused ecosystem,” Henry said. The project to restore the estuary will create a healthy and diverse habitat that links the greenbelt and the bluebelt.

About two years ago, the council expressed support for the project and committed to co-fund development of the project site plan and environmental review, but it’s yet to happen.

Overall, the council candidates supported the city’s involvement in moving the project forward.

“I’m very supportive of this project,” said Rounaghi, noting that it’s National Estuaries Week. “It’s been something that we’ve been talking about for decades but just has not really moved forward and I don’t think it will if the city doesn’t step up and take the lead.”

At a minimum, the city needs to be the lead agency in the CEQA process, he said

“But we have to do so much more,” he added.

They need to bring all the stakeholders to the table, including the Laguna Ocean Foundation, officials from the county, state and Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is an amazing opportunity that we could turn 14 acres into a beautiful estuary, which would be not only good for our natural environment, but also a very scenic and cool thing to see,” Rounaghi said. “I’m excited about this. If I’m on the council, I’m going to take the initiative to move this forward so we can stop talking about it and make this happen.”

Flores said he’s a huge proponent of the project. Noting some prior landscape work he did in the area, Flores said “it stunk like crazy” because of the stagnant water.

“If we could make that just this beautiful enclave around this estuary,” and re-do the road to The Ranch, the bird life and other wildlife could flourish, he noted.

This project has been sitting on the shelf for some time, Weil pointed out. He supports the prior council’s resolution to restoring the ecosystem. It needs to be put back on the priority desk and can be connected to the overall infrastructure improvements and restoration across South Laguna, he added.

“There’s a huge desire across the community for protecting our ocean and our ecosystems that are along our coast,” Weil said.

The most recent meeting regarding this project was in spring 2021, Kempf noted.

“The reason it hasn’t happened is that not all the other agencies are on board,” with the conceptual plan, she explained.

They need to get everyone together, flush out the idea, address the agencies’ various issues and get it restarted on something they can agree on, Kempf said.

“It’s a complex plan, it’s going to need a lot of detailing,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to get all the different agencies on board until we can all agree what the plan is, what the costs are, what the scope is going to be.”

There’s water, sewer and utility lines to deal with as well, she added.

“It’s going to be a costly plan, there’s no question about it,” she said. “I support it…it just needs some more work.”

They would have to work together with a number of agencies, Pudwill agreed, and possibly “twist their arm”’ and “bang on the door at city hall,” he said. They need to put pressure on the council to act, he emphasized.

“Get the residents involved and make a ruckus,” he said.

“It’s another one of these questions of ‘Why hasn’t this already happened?’” Pudwill added, referencing an earlier question regarding the need for public restrooms in the area. “I reel sometimes at the way that South Laguna is treated – just mistreated, continually.”

Orgill also favored the project and suggested they could proceed with the planning phase so the city is “shovel-ready” when the funds are available and the other agencies are on board.

He’d also like to explore the possibility of folding work on the Aliso Beach intersection and the entrance to the Ranch into the project. Just a preliminary study to see if it could work, he said.

“It’s a dangerous intersection and I think it would be worth examining at the same time,” Orgill said.

Blake also expressed support for the project.

“When a good plan comes to council, I’d vote for it,” he confirmed.

When asked about enforcement of individuals breaching the berm at Aliso Creek, all candidates supported education, outreach and/or signage before actually issuing citations.

In another park-related question, Henry noted that south of Aliso Creek there’s only one small, intensely used city-owned park – The Village Green. Repairs are needed to the play equipment and the park’s condition has been compromised by overuse. There are conflicts between playing children and exercising dogs, he said.

They have an opportunity to expand the Village Green by acquiring the two empty, relatively flat lots diagonally across the street, Henry said. Inquiring if the candidates would support the purchase of the lots as additional park space, some were enthusiastic, some were on the fence and concerned about broader budgetary issues, while others opposed the idea altogether.

“It’s a terrible place for a park,” Blake said. “I wouldn’t put kids right there on the street.”

Comments from his fellow council candidates have already spent $100 million on conceptual projects discussed during the forum, he commented, and this property isn’t worth buying for a park.

As a father, Weil was also concerned about having a playground right on Coast Highway. It’s challenging with the traffic and congestion, he said.

He’s unsure what the landowners want from the parcels, noting the purchase history. Although he supports generally looking into how to create more pocket parks throughout town.

He wants to ensure the funds earmarked for park improvements over the next several years goes to places where the majority of the community gathers: Most kids go to Bluebird Park after school, he noted, and they are investing in the canyon and other areas that need the funds at the moment.

It’s about balance, he concluded.

While she’s not against acquiring more property, they have to consider the overall budget and citywide financial health, Kempf commented.

“We have to look at this in the context of our entire budget because we’re making some pretty big capital purchases,” she said.

She noted that the city is currently working on purchasing two South Laguna properties: 31796 South Coast Highway for a fire station; and 30516 Coast Highway, former home of the St. Catherine of Siena parish school, for future public use.

“Borrowing money to buy land is OK as long as we can service the debt, but if we keep buying and buying more property…that’s going to hit our general fund and our debt servicing,” Kempf said. “We have to be careful and thoughtful about it.”

Orgill was also in favor of expanding, but also agreed with Kempf as well of the importance of being mindful of the budget.

“We do have to pay attention to the budget and what it is that we can actually afford to do,” he said.

However, there is a bit of “catching up” to do in South Laguna, Orgill said. So, as they work on goals during the annual strategic planning session, the village and projects in the area deserve priority, he said.

Pudwill would support the purchase after a formal appraisal and programming plans to see how the space would be used. He’d also like to hear from the local residents to see how they feel about using the lots as park space.

It’s another situation where they should ask the residents for feedback before making any decisions, Pudwill emphasized.

“City hall wonders why it gets pushback when it doesn’t go to the residents first,” he said.

It’s a joy to think about how that link could service the residents of South Laguna, Flores said. Putting a pavement change from corner to corner could help slow traffic as well, he added. They could also add public restrooms, he suggested.

“It’s a beautiful view right now through that area, so go ahead and capture that view (following) view preservation codes,” he said. “Let’s get that to happen.”

There hasn’t been a new park in Laguna Beach in decades, Flores pointed out.

“So why not expand the Village Green?” he asked.

Rounaghi said he spent countless hours at Village Green growing up and noted that there are a lot of small improvements that can be made.

He’s always in favor of looking at how they can acquire more parks.

“We’re never going to regret buying another park,” he said.

He’d also like to see a parks master plan to evaluate community needs and how they can better meet those needs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Candidates favored the council’s previous $500,000 commitment to fill the gap to acquire the South Laguna Community Garden

As far as the city helping fund the acquisition of South Laguna Community Garden, the candidates all supported, to some extent, the $500,000 commitment previously made by council. Pudwill and Orgill favored a more generous contribution.

The reserve fund for the garden was granted a temporary stay of execution following a vote during budget discussions in 2021. Council unanimously approved a six-month extension on June 15 for the fund earmarked for the community garden.

The park in-lieu fund previously held a reserve of $500,000 for the South Laguna Community Garden, it was set to expire before council granted the extension.

During this year’s budget discussion on May 24, council unanimously approved a motion to commit $500,000 to fill the gap as long as the garden group raised the rest of the asking price.

During the forum this week, the candidates also agreed that the $5 million asking price was way too far above market value.

Regarding some land located above the hospital that was identified for potential affordable housing, but is home to sensitive habitat, the candidates shared a sliding scale of answers on what to do.

Blake said he valued “people over plants” and that the location was great for housing. For The hospital, which Blake opined has essentially turned into a “psych ward,” could even be reimagined for housing.

Weil admitted the site “checked a lot of boxes” for the state requirements, but it’s a challenging location. His decision on it might come down to when he sees an application for an actual project, he said. Although he’s keeping an open mind of what might be possible and future housing needs.

Orgill was unsure if this particular site was suitable for housing, particularly high-density housing. He hoped residents would be open to allowing some housing (medium or low density) in their neighborhoods so it’s more spread out throughout the city. There might be other opportunities with or around the hospital, but whatever happens, they need to keep an emergency room.

It’s not an appropriate location for housing, Kempf said. She suggested being more creative in the city’s approach to housing, like utilizing adaptive re-use on certain buildings elsewhere in town. Housing is a difficult challenge and they need to be thoughtful in their approach, she said.

Pudwill also opposed the idea for a number of reasons, including fire safety, environmental concerns, and it’s not in a walkable location. He suggested focusing on other solutions, like ADUs.

Flores is “completely against” using the space. It was meant for green space, which won’t happen now, he said. Development encroaches on the hillside and then blames the hillside for being dry, he said.

It’s not a feasible parcel, Rounaghi noted, it was just zoned correctly. It shouldn’t happen and it won’t, he confirmed. Rounaghi also supported other creative solutions, like re-use, that will still be incompliance with state law.

Last week, at another community meeting along the campaign trail, candidates endorsed by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club spoke about their priorities, goals and reasons for running.

The September 14 event included council candidates Kempf and Rounaghi, as well as Assembly District 72 candidate Judie Mancuso and Senate District 36 candidate Kim Carr.

Kempf focused on her accomplishments and experience on council, noting certain projects like the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan that she spearheaded, her efforts to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and her concerns watching the two wildfires earlier this year and fire mitigation measures. She also mentioned working on streamlining city processes, and protecting the environment and coast.

Rounaghi highlighted his time growing up in Laguna Beach and returning to town during the pandemic. He mentioned his participation on the Housing and Human Services Committee and his work for Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, who is running for re-election in District 5 and is also endorsed by LBDC, but was unable to attend last week’s meeting.

He also spoke about the overall housing issues facing the city, supporting public safety departments, the importance of preserving the bluebelt and greenbelt and being proactive with wildfire mitigation. Rounaghi emphasized the importance of local control, like taking over control of Coast Highway.

Mancuso discussed her history in the city, the partisan issues at the forefront of this election and current campaign efforts. She mentioned pushing pilot programs in Sacramento, specifically related to solar power, protecting the coast and open space, and undergrounding and the wildfire risk utility wires pose.

Carr spoke about recent polling data for her race which shows her “stealthily” coming out in front, her experience reaching across the aisle on the Huntington Beach City Council, and her time as mayor dealing with unprecedented issues like the pandemic and last year’s offshore oil spill. She also mentioned her work as an advocate to ban offshore drilling and her “F” rating with the NRA.

She also highlighted a few topics that hit home in Laguna Beach: Support for local control of Coast Highway, confirming that she’d support the local council’s effort while in Sacramento; realistic solutions to affordable housing, noting a senior housing project they recently broke ground on in Huntington Beach; plans focused on sustainability, renewable energy and Community Choice Energy programs and the unique needs of a coastal economy.

She also warned city officials against suing the state over the housing element, which Huntington Beach recently did. She’s all about local control, but they need to be fiscally responsible as well, Carr said, and HB has spent millions on the effort. They have to thread the needle and suing the state is not worth it and not a solution, she commented.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.