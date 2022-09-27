NewLeftHeader

few clouds

75.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Beth’s Tuesdays returns to the Laguna Beach FP 092722

Beth’s Tuesdays returns to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on October 11

Same Beth, different Tuesday. Historically, Laguna Live!’s singer songwriter showcase, Beth’s Tuesdays, hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood, would take place on the first Tuesday of every month. After a two-month sabbatical, Beth will be back in the saddle on October 11, the second Tuesday of the month. Going forward, the second Tuesday will be the usual date for Beth and her guests. Guests for October are Tracy Ann Newman and CEJ.

beth's tuesdays tracy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by James F. Dean

Tracy Ann Newman

Tracy Ann Newman is an American television producer, writer, comedian and musician. Newman is a founding member of the improvisational theater troupe The Groundlings (as is her sister, Laraine Newman). She was co-creator and executive producer of the sitcom According to Jim (2001-2009). She is also a singer and songwriter, as well as an early member of The New Christy Minstrels and lead singer of Tracy Newman and The Reinforcements. She is the mother of artist/writer Charlotte Dean, with whom she co-directs the live comedy show Charlotte’s Shorts.

beth's tuesdays beard

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaLive!

CEJ

CEJ’s first CD, Sleepwalker In Paradise, landed on the Folk-DJ Top Albums list 2014. His next two CDs, Clovis Man (2017) and Adobe Road (2019) have expanded his radio presence. Friend Of The Sky, was released in the fall of 2020 and shows promise of outrunning the previous releases.

“CEJ is one of our favorite soulful, storyteller song writers,” said Fitchet Wood. “He travels the world as a therapist working with military veterans suffering from PTSD. If that isn’t grist for the songwriting mill, I don’t know what is. But his sensitive and insightful take on the world makes for wonderful music.”

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.