 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Tickets nearly gone for Taste of Laguna

Tickets are nearly gone and VIP tickets are all sold out for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature event, Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival. The Taste features tasty bites from some of the area’s best restaurants and food artisans, in addition to the amazing sounds of The Mighty Untouchables on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds.

The participating restaurants, bakers and food artisans will be serving up delicious culinary creations. The 2022 Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival has defiantly become the event of the year.

Tickets are going fast seafood sampling

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Taste of Laguna Beach will feature delicious culinary creations

“We are excited to welcome so many wonderful restaurants,” said Erin Slattery, president-CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Participating restaurants include: Ahba, Alessa By Chef Pirozzi, Broadway By Amar Santana, Carmelita’s, C’est La Vie, Crumbl Cookies, Comedor, Driftwood, Filo’s Gelato, Finney’s Crafthouse, Freelance Coffee Project, Hendrix, Jedidiah Coffee, Kitchen in the Canyon, Larsen, Nick’s Laguna Beach, Pizza Bar Laguna Beach, Oak Laguna Beach, Ristorante Rumari, Roux Creole Cuisine, Rum Social, South of Nick’s Laguna Beach, Splashes, Tango, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff,  The Loft-Montage Laguna Beach, The Rooftop and Wine Gallery.

Ticket prices are $85 for general admission. This is a 21+ event.

To register, visit the website at www.TasteofLaguna.org, or call 949.494.1018.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

