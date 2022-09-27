NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Local musician Zach Churchill leads Live! Music Matters series beginning on October 4

Laguna Beach Live! presents a new series of music classes Live! Music Matters at the Laguna Beach Library at 363 Glenneyre Street. The classes will be held on Tuesday Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 11:30 a.m. This new weekly music class hosts children up to 4 years of age, with caregiver involvement. Local musician Zach Churchill will lead the sessions while attendees sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments. Attendance is free. To sign up call the library on 949.497.1733, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

