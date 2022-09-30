NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

&Art’s inaugural open studio gathering 093022

&Art’s inaugural open studio gathering takes place on October 8

Mark your calendar for &Art’s inaugural free open studio gathering taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4-10 p.m. at 2535 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Featured resident artists include Stephanie Bachiero, Candice Brokenshire, Jorg Dubin, Katlin Evans, Mark Garry, Colas Moore, along with guest artists Baldemar Fierro, Jim Olarte, Emily Howell and Tyler Brooks.

andArts Bachieros Helix

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Artist Stephanie Bachiero’s, “Helix,” 2020, engineered aerospace composite and automotive lacquer, 24 x 22 x 22

Beginning at 7 p.m., music will be provided by Ben Wagner & Friends and The Sherman Underwood. 

Festivities include artwork for appreciation and acquisition, live music, yard games, a photo booth and a taco guy. Please bring your own beverage.

There is no onsite parking, so attendees are encouraged to use Lyft, Uber, a cab or Laguna Beach Local (a free service). The lot is located on the outbound side of Laguna Canyon Road. No parking is allowed at the main campus lot.

For more details, follow them @andArtLaguna on Instagram.

 

