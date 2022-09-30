NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

ADU workshop presented by Housing & Human Services 093022

ADU workshop presented by Housing & Human Services Committee is a hit with homeowners

The City of Laguna Beach’s Housing and Human Services Committee and the Susi Q presented an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) workshop on September 19. The informative session drew a capacity crowd of more than 100 at the senior center and an online audience of 40. The City of Laguna Beach has added a Link to the video recording and presentation slides on its ADU web page.

The free workshop provided a practical introduction to the reasons, benefits, and challenges of creating an ADU, types of options, costs and financial benefits, steps for creating one and permitting an unpermitted unit. 

ADU workshop panel

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Panel members at the ADU workshop included (L-R) Elizabeth Pearson of Laguna ADU, builder Michael Laux, city building official Dennis Bogle, city senior planner Anthony Viera, architect Todd Skenderian and REALTOR® Gary Boisen. A video of the event can be viewed on the city website at https://bit.ly/3SG0fPl.

The presentation was given by a panel of experts, with the program’s second hour devoted to answering attendees’ questions.

“Since 2020, the city has seen 173 ADU applications and 38 completions. The number of applications so far this year is double what it was for the same period in 2020,” said Cody Engle, ADU Subcommittee chair. “We encourage residents to go online to review the abundance of ADU information.”

Architect Todd Skenderian, one of the six panelists, commented, “The city staff has done an excellent job implementing the new ADU program. And it has continued to develop and improve the process to suit the community’s needs. I don’t believe the city expected the program to be so popular, but it has adapted exceptionally well to the demand.”

ADU workshop committee

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Housing and Human Services Committee members (L-R) Jacquie Schaefgen, ADU Subcommittee Chair Cody Engle and Ketta Brown organized the ADU workshop held last week

Panelist Elizabeth Pearson, president of Laguna ADU and former mayor of Laguna Beach, concurred. “I wanted to impress upon residents how helpful and patient the staff and most of the city council have been regarding creating ADUs. They truly have been open-minded and understanding with applicants.” 

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are seen as an affordable, innovative and effective option for adding housing options to the community. Also called granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages, or secondary units, ADUs are seen as one way of addressing the state’s housing crisis. 

This was the second of two ADU workshops presented by the city.

 

