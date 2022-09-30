NewLeftHeader

 September 30, 2022

The Plant Man: Rose care in autumn 093022

The Plant Man: Rose care in autumn

By Steve Kawaratani

“I gather roses from thorns.” –Jerome, Roman church father

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The rose is my flower of choice; what other prickly plant can bestow a gardener with such elegant blossoms? Of course, one must earn the trust and respect of a rose. Water, fertilizer, vigilance against pest and disease, mulching and proper pruning will win its heart and fill your garden and home with beauty and fragrance.

The Plant Man pruners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Felco – finest type of garden pruners

The quest for perfect roses in your autumn garden begins with pruning events that should be undertaken now; flower cutting, deadheading, grooming and disbudding. Although the initial cost of acquisition may seem a bit extravagant, I absolutely recommend the Felco line of pruning shears; not only are they the finest available, one pair will last a lifetime. My father used his same pair of Felco #4s for well over three decades, changing only its blades after they had worn out.

 Cutting flowers is probably my most enjoyable pruning job; after all, many of us grow roses so they may be appreciated indoors. Those flowers that don’t make it indoors should be deadheaded; remove flowers as soon as they have faded and the petals are about to fall. This will prompt the rose towards developing additional flowers, instead of ripening seeds. 

Don asked last week, “Where should I make the cut when I remove a rose flower?” I replied that rose leaves are compound, meaning they are comprised of leaflets, and there is always an odd number of leaflets to one leaf. The general rule is to cut just above an outward facing leaf with five leaflets. Cut higher at a three-leaf set and the subsequent growth will be weaker and produce smaller flowers; if you cut lower at a seven-leaf set, you’ll be removing a lot of stem.

Cutting at the proper five-leaflet site will be about halfway down the flower stem. At this point the rose will have the optimum strength to develop its best flower and remain attractively bushy. Take the opportunity to remove unwanted growth from dieback (stems which die in a downward direction from improper pruning) and blind growth (stems which continue to develop without producing buds).

Many rosarians recommend rose grooming on a constant basis during Laguna’s nearly yearlong season. “Grooming” consists of removing all yellow leaves and spindly growth from a rose. Cleanup any fallen flower petals and foliage from the ground to minimize future insect and disease problems.

Disbudding is the way to develop full-sized flowers, one to a stem, from roses that usually flower in clusters. Many grandiflora and hybrid teas produce such large flowers in tight clusters that none can open properly. This can be avoided by removing side buds from the dominant, central bud.

The Plant Man iceberg roses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Iceberg roses

I spent time grooming roses in my Laguna garden last weekend, discouraged a bit by the feeling that work can sometimes seem overwhelming. Then I made my way to my Iceberg roses, their white blooms so reliably floriferous and full of sweet promise. I couldn’t wait to enjoy them indoor as well, in my favorite Lalique vase, while I looked brightly into the future. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

